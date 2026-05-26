San Diego Wave FC Announces Exhibition Match against Portland Thorns FC

Published on May 26, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Diego Wave FC News Release









San Diego Wave FC pregame lineup

(San Diego Wave FC) San Diego Wave FC pregame lineup(San Diego Wave FC)

SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC today announced the Club will travel to face Portland Thorns FC in an exhibition match on Saturday, June 28 at Providence Park with kickoff scheduled for 4:00 p.m. PT.

The additional match during will provide both clubs with a competitive fixture midway through the NWSL regular season, featuring two teams positioned near the top of the table with Portland sitting in second place, while San Diego is currently in third.

The Wave and Thorns have already faced twice during the 2026 regular season, each earning a victory on their home field. San Diego claimed a 3-1 win at Snapdragon Stadium on March 25 before Portland secured a 2-0 result at Providence Park on April 29.

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