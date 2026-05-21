San Diego Wave FC Draw 2-2 at Houston Dash on Wednesday Night

Published on May 20, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Diego Wave FC News Release









San Diego Wave FC forward Trinity Byars (left) vs. the Houston Dash

(San Diego Wave FC) San Diego Wave FC forward Trinity Byars (left) vs. the Houston Dash(San Diego Wave FC)

HOUSTON - San Diego Wave FC played to a score of 2-2 tonight against the Houston Dash in a midweek match at Shell Energy Stadium. Trinity Byars scored her second straight goal while Dudinha found her team-leading fourth of the year.

San Diego opened the scoring in the 20th minute when rookie Lia Godfrey played a ball out wide to Brazilian forward Dudinha, who created space before striking a long-range effort that found the far side of the net.

Houston equalized in the 70th minute when rookie Kate Faasse received the ball outside the penalty area, took a touch, and fired a shot that slipped past goalkeeper DiDi Haračić. The Dash took the lead in the 89th minute as Kat Rader capitalized on a pass from Faasse, delivering a low-driven strike to put the home side ahead late.

San Diego continued to apply attacking pressure deep into stoppage time and found an equalizer when a cross-field ball found Gia Corley, who struck a first-time shot on target. The attempt was initially saved by the Houston goalkeeper, but the rebound fell to Byars, who finished first-time from close range to secure a point on the road for the Wave.

Next on the schedule: The Wave returns to Snapdragon Stadium to host the Orlando Pride on Sunday, May 24 with kickoff scheduled for 4:00 p.m. PT. Fans can score a ticket plus a limited-edition Wave FC x Grogu Bobblehead when you purchase this pack for Sunday's game.

Social: Twitter - @sandiegowavefc | Instagram - @sandiegowavefc | Facebook

Notes:

Dudinha scored her fourth goal of the year to tie the league lead for goal contributions (4G, 4A) in 11 games. The four goals for Dudinha are the most of any San Diego player this year.

Trinity Byars scored her second goal in as many matches.

Lia Godfrey earned her second assist of the season which ties for the league lead in assists by a rookie in 2026 across the league.

Melanie Barcenas earned her first start of the 2026 season tonight.

Wave FC have tallied four goals by substitutes this season, more than any other NWSL team.

Perle Morroni earned her fifth yellow card in tonight's match resulting in a suspension for the following game between San Diego and Orlando on Sunday, May 24.

San Diego's Kenza Dali wrapped her captain's armband in black tape tonight to show support to the Islamic Center of San Diego after a shooting occurred Monday night. Box Score:

Houston Dash 2:2 San Diego Wave FC

Scoring Summary:

SD - Dudinha (4) (Godfrey, 2) 20'

HOU - Faasse (1) (Chapman, 1) 70'

HOU - Rader (2) (Faasse, 1) 89'

SD - Byars (2) 90+4'

Misconduct Summary:

HOU - Patterson (Caution) 23'

SD - Van Zaten (Caution) 24'

SD - Morroni (Caution) 33'

SD - Byars (Caution) 83'

SD - Fazer (Caution) 90+5'

San Diego Wave FC: GK Haračić, D Morroni, D McNabb, D Wesley, D Van Zanten (Pickett 58'), M Ascanio (Fazer 83'), M Dali ©, M Godfrey (Portilho 71'), F Dudinha (Wynalda 90') F Ludmila (Byars 58'), F Barcenas (Corley 58')

Subs not used: GK Agudelo, D Arias, M Fusco

Houston Dash: GK Campbell © (DeLisle 83'), D Boattin (Chapman 67'), D Berkely, D Nielsen (Puntigam 56'), D Klenke, M Graham, M Hardin, M Patterson, M Colaprico (Faasse HT) F Rader, F Ullmark (Schmidt 67')

Subs not used: F Bright, M Ekic, F Larisey, M Duljan

Stats Summary: HOU / SD

Shots: 3 / 19

Shots on Target: 2 / 7

Saves: 4 / 0

Corners: 2 / 9

Fouls: 10 / 12

Offsides: 1 / 6

Possession: 41.3% / 58.7%

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National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 20, 2026

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