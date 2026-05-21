Sonnett Back in Starting XI for Concacaf W Champions Cup Semifinal

Published on May 20, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release







Gotham FC takes another step in defending its continental title Wednesday night as the club faces Club América Femenil in the 25-26 Concacaf W Champions Cup semifinal at 7:30 p.m. ET at Estadio Hidalgo. The team made one change to its starting lineup, adding veteran U.S. Women's National Team defender Emily Sonnett in its quest for a second consecutive appearance in the final.

Sonnett's inclusion is head coach Juan Carlos Amorós's only change following Gotham's 2-0 victory against Seattle Reign FC in NWSL regular season play on Friday night. Gotham enters the semifinal unbeaten in five straight NWSL matches, winning four during that stretch.

Wednesday marks the second all-time meeting between the clubs. Gotham defeated Club América 3-1 in last year's Concacaf W Champions Cup semifinal en route to lifting the inaugural trophy. Gotham remains unbeaten all-time in Concacaf W Champions Cup play, posting a 7-0-3 record across the competition's first two editions.

Paramount+ will carry the English broadcast, with ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ carrying Spanish coverage.

Captain Tierna Davidson and Jess Carter anchor the backline in front of goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger, flanked by the returning Sonnett and Guro Reiten. The club has recorded six clean sheets in Concacaf W Champions Cup play, conceding just seven goals in 10 all-time matches in the competition.

Up front, Midge Purce moves to the right flank of Spanish striker Esther González, with Jaedyn Shaw on the left. González has accounted for 21 percent of Gotham's shots in the two Concacaf Women's Champions Cup appearances. Shaw recorded her fourth goal of the 2026 NWSL campaign in Seattle and has also recorded a goal or assist in four consecutive matches, marking a new career-best for the 21-year-old. Purce, named to the 24-25 Concacaf W Champions Cup Finals Best XI, netted the game-winner against Club América in last year's semifinal.

Sofia Cook earns her second consecutive start in midfield alongside Jaelin Howell and Savannah McCaskill, stepping in for the injured Rose Lavelle. Cook started three matches during Gotham's 2025-26 Concacaf W Champions Cup group stage campaign, while McCaskill is set for her first appearance in the tournament after joining Gotham in January.

U.S. Women's National Team defender Lilly Reale is available off the bench, which also includes goalkeepers Shelby Hogan, Ryan Campbell and Teagan Wy; midfielders Sarah Schupansky and Talia Sommer; and forwards Jordynn Dudley, Khyah Harper, Andrea Kitahata, Katie Lampson and Mak Whitham.

Gotham FC lineup vs. Club América Femenil

30 - Ann-Katrin Berger (GK)

6 - Emily Sonnett

27 - Jess Carter

15 - Tierna Davidson (c)

18 - Guro Reiten

7 - Jaelin Howell

13 - Savannah McCaskill

21 - Sofia Cook

23 - Midge Purce

9 - Esther González

10 - Jaedyn Shaw

Substitutes: 1 - Shelby Hogan (GK), 12 - Ryan Campbell (GK), 20 - Teagan Wy (GK); 2 - Jordynn Dudley, 4 - Lilly Reale, 11 - Sarah Schupansky, 14 - Talia Sommer, 17 - Mak Whitham, 24 - Andrea Kitahata, 28 - Katie Lampson, 34 - Khyah Harper







National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 20, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.