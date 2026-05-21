Gotham FC Suffers Semifinal Defeat to Club América

Published on May 20, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release







Gotham FC's run to a second consecutive Concacaf W Champions Cup final came to an end Wednesday night, falling 4-1 to Club América in the semifinal round at Estadio Hidalgo in Pachuca, Mexico.

Former Gotham FC forward Geyse assisted three of Club América's four goals on the night, while Scarlett Camberos recorded a hat trick to send the recently crowned Liga MX Femenil champions through to Saturday's final. Esther González scored Gotham FC's lone goal as the reigning continental champions saw their title defense come to a close.

"It was a very difficult game for us," said Gotham FC coach Juan Carlos Amorós. "I have to give a lot of credit to my players. They gave absolutely everything they had in those conditions. We also congratulate Ángel [Villacampa] and América. América has done a great job. Congratulations to them and we wish them all the best in the final."

The loss sends Gotham FC into Saturday's third-place match, where the club will face the loser of Wednesday's second semifinal between Pachuca and the Washington Spirit. Gotham FC will no longer be able to defend its continental crown but will look to conclude the 2025-26 Concacaf W Champions Cup campaign with a victory.

Club América found the breakthrough in the 21st minute following a well-worked attack down the right flank. Geyse brought the ball down near the endline before delivering a low driven cross into the box, where Camberos arrived to finish first time and give América a 1-0 advantage.

Just before halftime, Gotham suffered a major setback when goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger was forced off following a collision with Camberos during stoppage time. Berger received medical attention on the field before being stretchered off, with Shelby Hogan entering at halftime.

Gotham came out aggressively to start the second half and nearly equalized immediately. In the 46th minute, Esther González found herself in front of goal, but Velasco produced a save before the rebound was cleared away.

Two minutes later, González would not be denied. Jaedyn Shaw threaded a pass through the América defense to send the Spanish forward in behind, and González calmly finished to the far post to level the match at 1-1 in the 48th minute.

Club América regained control in the 57th minute when Geyse once again found Camberos in space, and the winger's shot across goal beat Hogan to restore the Liga MX Femenil side's lead.

América extended its lead in the 70th minute after a deflected clearance fell kindly to Geyse near the endline. The Brazilian forward dribbled along the goal line before squaring a simple pass for substitute Aylin Avilez to tap home for a 3-1 advantage.

Camberos completed her hat trick in the 89th minute from the penalty spot after a foul inside the area, sealing the 4-1 result and Club América's place in Saturday's championship match.

Now Gotham FC will prepare for the 2025-26 Concacaf W Champions Cup third-place match on Saturday, May 23, facing the loser of the other semifinal between Pachuca and rivals Washington Spirit. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. ET at Estadio Hidalgo in Pachuca.

Key Match Points

Forward Esther González recorded her second goal of the 2025-26 Concacaf W Champions Cup campaign, scoring Gotham FC's equalizer early in the second half.

The goal marked González's third across all competitions in 2026 after she previously scored twice in NWSL regular-season play this year.

Forward Jaedyn Shaw recorded her first Concacaf W Champions Cup assist with Gotham FC and her first goal contribution in the competition, setting up González's goal in the 48th minute.

Shaw has now recorded a goal contribution in five consecutive matches across all competitions.

The assist marked Shaw's team-leading sixth goal contribution across all competitions this season.

Tonight's result marked Gotham FC's first loss in Concacaf W Champions Cup play, with the club now holding a 7-1-3 record all-time in the competition.

The defeat also marked Gotham FC's first loss against Liga MX Femenil opposition. Gotham now holds a 4-1-2 record against Liga MX clubs across all competitions.

Gotham FC vs. Club América

Wednesday, May 20, 2026

7:30 p.m. ET kickoff

Estadio Hidalgo; Pachuca, Mexico

Attendance:

Weather: 67 degrees, partly cloudy

Gotham FC (0, 1 - 1)

Club América (1, 3 - 4)

Scoring Summary

Gotham FC

48' - Esther González (Jaedyn Shaw)

Club América

21' - Scarlett Camberos (Geyse)

57' - Scarlett Camberos (Geyse)

70' - Aylin Avilez (Geyse)

89' - Scarlett Camberos (P)

Gotham FC (4-3-3): 30 - Ann-Katrin Berger (GK) (46' 1 - Shelby Hogan (GK)); 6 - Emily Sonnett (76' 34 - Khyah Harper), 15 - Tierna Davidson (C), 27 - Jess Carter, 18 - Guro Reiten; 13 - Savannah McCaskill (65' 28 - Katie Lampson), 7 - Jaelin Howell, 21 - Sofia Cook (46' 4 - Lilly Reale); 23 - Midge Purce, 9 - Esther González, 10 - Jaedyn Shaw (85' 11 - Sarah Schupansky)

Unused substitutes: 12 - Ryan Campbell (GK), 20 - Teagan Wy (GK); 2 - Jordynn Dudley, 14 - Talia Sommer, 17 - Mak Whitham, 24 - Andrea Kitahata

Head coach: Juan Carlos Amorós

Club América (4-4-2): 12 - Itzel Velasco (GK); 3 - Karina Rodríguez (56' 26 - Karen Luna), 2 - Isa Haas, 15 - Kimberly Rodríguez, 4 - Chidinma Okeke (56' 28 - Sofia Ramos); 19 - Montserrat Saldivar, 5 - Gabriela García; 18 - Nancy Antonio (90' 13 - Xcaret Pineda), 10 - Scarlett Camberos (C); 14 - Alexa Soto (56' 11 - Aylin Avilez), 17 - Geyse (79' 22 - Sarah Luebbert)

Unused substitutes: 51 - Valentina Murrieta (GK); 8 - Irene Guerrero, 21 - Daniela Espinosa, 30 - Giana Riley

Head coach: Ángel Villacampa

Stats Summary

GFC / AME

Expected Goals: .84 / 2.54

Shots: 12 / 15

Shots on Goal: 3 / 9

Saves: 5 / 6

Corners: 7 / 6

Fouls: 12 / 11

Misconduct Summary

Gotham FC

34' - Guro Reiten (Yellow Card - Tactical Foul)

88' - Khyah Harper (Yellow Card - Reckless Offense)

Club América

45+1' - Gabriela García (Yellow Card - Tactical Foul)

Officials

Referee: Marianela Araya (CRC)

Assistant Referee 1: Shirley Perello (HON)

Assistant Referee 2: Lourdes Noriega (HON)

4th Official: Merlin Soto (HON)

RAR: Santa Medina (DOM)







National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 20, 2026

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