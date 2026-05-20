Boston Legacy FC Activates Laís Araújo Contract Option for 2027

Published on May 20, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Boston Legacy FC News Release







Boston - Boston Legacy Football Club announced today that they have activated the option for defender Laís Araújo's contract for 2027. Araújo originally signed with the Legacy as a free agent ahead of the 2026 season on a one-year contract with club option to renew.

After overcoming an early season injury, team captain Araújo has quickly established her presence on the field as a center back, starting in all five games she has played so far.

The 30-year-old Araújo, who was born in Salvador, Brazil came to the Legacy after playing for Benfica, where she won the Campeonato Nacional Feminino in Portugal, as well as playing UEFA Women's Champions League. She has seen football action across Europe in top leagues in Portugal (Benfica, Famalicão), Spain (Madrid CFF), and Norway (Arna-Bjørnar).







National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 20, 2026

Boston Legacy FC Activates Laís Araújo Contract Option for 2027 - Boston Legacy FC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.