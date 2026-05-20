Seattle Reign FC, RAVE Foundation and Partners Commit to New Play Spaces at Mary's Place

Published on May 20, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Seattle Reign FC News Release







RENTON, WASH. - Seattle Reign FC, in partnership with RAVE Foundation, the Looking Out Foundation, Seattle Storm and Symetra, today announced a joint commitment to support the creation of bright and inviting play spaces at the new Mary's Place campus in Burien, Washington, with construction currently underway and completion anticipated in 2027.

"Reign FC believes that play brings joy, and everyone, no matter their circumstances, should have the opportunity to experience it," said Seattle Reign FC Chief Business Officer Maya Mendoza-Exstrom. "We are excited to partner with RAVE to serve the Mary's Place community with new play spaces and programs that build community, health, belonging and joy. We are thrilled that our partner, Trupanion, will join us to support the wellness of all family members served by this incredible organization - pets included - and are thankful to be working alongside likeminded organizations in Looking Out Foundation, Seattle Storm and Symetra to serve our local community."

The investment will fund the development of a soccer mini-pitch and a half basketball court, providing accessible recreational opportunities for families and youth served by Mary's Place. The group is also committed to supporting programs that use sport and art to promote wellness, connection and community.

"Mary's Place is grateful to our partners who care so deeply about the families we serve," said Dominique Alex, Mary's Place CEO. "Play gives children space to have fun, to heal, and to be kids as every kid deserves. These new spaces represent more than fields and courts; they represent opportunity. When families have access to joy, connection, and community, they are better able to stabilize and thrive."

The play spaces will be part of Mary's Place and Mercy Housing Northwest's new campus in Burien, an innovative model designed to address family homelessness by combining emergency shelter and permanently affordable housing in one location. By co-locating shelter, housing and supportive services, the project creates a continuum of care that provides families an opportunity to transition from crisis to long-term stability within the same community.

This commitment builds on an ongoing collaboration between the organizations and reflects a shared investment in community-driven impact across the region. Through intentional programming and access to safe play, the partnership aims to create spaces where young people can experience joy, belonging and personal growth.

The initiative also extends the impact of Reign FC's Rise Together match, where the club, its partners and fans came together last year on August 29 in support of Mary's Place. During the match, fans participated in donation drives, packed supply bags for families and engaged with local organizations to learn how to take direct action in their communities. The Looking Out Foundation further amplified these efforts by activating its national volunteer network.

"At Looking Out, we work to amplify the power of music by awarding grants, engaging our communities, and creating powerful partnerships," said Gloria Goeres, Executive Director of Looking Out Foundation. "We are so grateful to be continuing one of those powerful partnerships alongside Seattle Reign FC and Mary's Place. We know the Reign FC fanbase is one of action and powerful togetherness. We cannot wait to see the impact we will make together."

"Every young person deserves the chance to experience the confidence, joy and connection that sports can create," said Seattle Storm Chief Social Impact Officer Sheridan Blanford. "Ensuring young people have access to play is a core priority for the Storm, which is why we're grateful to invest in the families and youth served by Mary's Place. Sport has the power to build confidence and community, and partnering with organizations that share our commitment to meaningful impact makes this work even more special."

"Symetra is proud to join RAVE Foundation, Reign FC, Looking Out Foundation, Seattle Storm and Trupanion to bring a half-pitch soccer field and a basketball court to the Building Love project," said Sharmila Swenson, Symetra Vice President, Public Affairs & Social Impact. "We know how important play and exercise are for children and families-promoting connection, confidence and joy. We are so pleased to help make sure they're at the heart of this first-of-its-kind campus."

"At Trupanion pets are family. And we strongly believe that all families should have the opportunity to play, grow and stay together," said Trupanion CEO and President Margi Tooth. "Mary's Place provides a space where people and their pets can stay together and we are honored to partner with the Reign and RAVE to help families be families."

Through this collaboration, partners are helping create lasting infrastructure and programming that will serve Mary's Place families for years to come, reinforcing a shared belief in the power of sport, play and community to drive meaningful change.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 20, 2026

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