Reign FC Falls 1-0 to Washington at Lumen Field

Published on May 10, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Seattle Reign FC News Release







SEATTLE, WASH. - Reign FC (3-3-2, 11 points) fell 1-0 to the Washington Spirit on Sunday evening at Lumen Field in the first meeting between the two clubs this season. After a scoreless first half, Claudia Martínez scored the game-winning goal for the Spirit in the 84th minute, extending Washington's win streak to five matches. Seattle continues its home stretch with World Cup Night at Lumen Field on Friday, May 15 against Gotham FC (7:00 p.m. PT / Victory+).

MATCH NOTES

DIFFERENT XI: Reign FC has fielded a different starting XI in each of its eight matches of the 2026 season, showcasing the club's depth. Six players have started all eight games - Claudia Dickey, Sam Meza and the full backline of Phoebe McClernon, Madison Curry, Sofia Huerta and Emily Mason.

LAURA HARVEY: After reaching 250 matches coached with Reign FC across all NWSL competitions on April 26, Laura Harvey reached 300 career NWSL matches coached across all competitions today, becoming the first head coach in league history to reach the milestone. Harvey has coached 252 matches with Seattle (2013-17, 2021-present) and 48 with Utah Royals FC (2018-19).

EMERI ADAMES: Emeri Adames made her 50th NWSL regular season appearance after entering the match in the 79th minute. At 20 years old, she became the youngest player in club history to reach the milestone and the third-youngest player in league history, behind Olivia Moultrie and Kennedy Fuller.

SERIES: With today's result, Reign FC now holds a record of 14-13-8 against the Washington Spirit across all competitions.

UP NEXT: Reign FC (3-3-2, 11 points) continues its home stretch on Friday, May 15 against Gotham FC (4-2-3, 15 points) during World Cup Night at Lumen Field (7:00 p.m. PT / Victory+).

MATCH SUMMARY

Seattle Reign FC 0 - Washington Spirit 1

Sunday, May 10, 2026

Venue: Lumen Field

Referee: Jaclyn Metz

Assistants: Tiffini Turpin, Laura Chambers Waliski

Fourth Official: Dion Coxe-Trieger

VAR: Katja Koroleva

Attendance: 7,597

Weather: 64 degrees and cloudy

SCORING SUMMARY

WAS - Claudia Martínez (Gabrielle Carle) 84'

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

WAS - Rebeca Bernal (caution) 36'

SEA - Nerilia Mondesir (caution) 65'

WAS - Esme Morgan (caution) 72'

LINEUPS & STATS

Seattle Reign FC - Claudia Dickey; Sofia Huerta ©, Emily Mason, Phoebe McClernon, Madison Curry (Brittany Ratcliffe 89'); Ainsley McCammon (Angharad James-Turner 79'), Sam Meza; Maddie Mercado (Emeri Adames 79'), Maddie Dahlien (Holly Ward 87'), Mia Fishel, Nerilia Mondesir (Sally Menti 87')

Substitutes not used: Cassie Miller, Ryanne Brown, Shae Holmes, Sofia Cedeño

Total shots: 12

Shots on goal: 3

Fouls: 13

Offside: 0

Corner-kicks: 4

Saves: 1

Washington Spirit - Sandy MacIver; Kate Wiesner (Paige Metayer 46'), Tara Rudd, Gabrielle Carle, Esme Morgan; Rebeca Bernal (Andi Sullivan 67'), Leicy Santos, Hal Hershfelt; Trinity Rodman (Lucia Di Guglielmo 56'), Rosemonde Kouassi (Claudia Martínez 46'), Sofia Cantore (Gift Monday 67')

Substitutes not used: Kaylie Collins, Élisabeth Tsé, Emma Gaines-Ramos, Madison Haugen

Total shots: 8

Shots on goal: 2

Fouls: 10

Offside: 0

Corner-kicks: 5

Saves: 3







National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 10, 2026

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