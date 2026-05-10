Preview: Chicago Stars FC at Kansas City Current

Published on May 10, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Chicago Stars FC News Release







CHICAGO - Chicago Stars FC (2-6-0, 6 pts) will begin a three-game road swing in Kansas City to take on the Current (3-4-0, 9 pts) on Sunday, May 10, at 11:30 a.m. CT at CPKC Stadium. The Stars will look to earn their first road victory while the Current will look for their second straight win.

Where to Watch

National Broadcast: ESPN

Stream: ESPN app

Previous Result:

CHI: The Stars fell to Portland Thorns FC 2-0 at home on Sunday, May 3.

KC: The Current earned a 2-1 road win over North Carolina Courage FC on Saturday, May 2.

Storylines

Sjögren at the Helm: After being announced as Chicago's new head coach late last year, Martin Sjögren's first season with the Stars is underway. The Swede arrives in Chicago after more than a decade coaching at various Swedish teams and a stint at the helm of the Norwegian Women's National Team. Sjögren earned his first NWSL win in a 2-1 victory over the reigning NWSL Shield winners, the Kansas City Current on Sunday, March 22. Current assistant coach Anders Jacobson previously joined the Stars in August 2025 as interim head coach ahead of Sjögren's arrival, setting the foundation for what would become the team's identity under the duo.

League Leaders: Defender Sam Staab is one of just 10 players left in the Ironwoman race, playing every minute of the Stars' eight matches. After week six, Staab leads the league in clearances (56) and is tied for second in blocks (9). The center-back also ranks ninth in the league for touches (564) and eight in pass attempts (435) and successful passes (360). Kathrin Hendrich leads the NWSL in passing accuracy (90.98%) among players who have attempted 75 or more passes. Jordyn Huitema is tied for first in the league with a 100% big chance conversion rate. Huitema is also second in the NWSL with 20 aerial duels won.

Lauren Holiday Impact Award: Goalkeeper Katie Atkinson was announced by the league as the Chicago Stars' nominee for the 2026 Lauren Holiday Impact Award, presented by Nationwide, which recognizes an NWSL Player for outstanding service and character off the pitch and in the community. Atkinson will team up with Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders at Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago. The center is nationally ranked by U.S. News & World Report for pediatric oncology and treats more children with cancer and blood disorders than any other hospital in Illinois. Before joining the Chicago Stars, Atkinson was previously Racing Louisville FC's nominee for the 2024 edition of the award, partnering with another local children's hospital, Norton Children's. Lund worked extensively with pediatric oncology organizations throughout her time in Louisville and plans to continue doing so in Chicago, beginning with the Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders at Lurie Children's.

Here's the History: The Stars have a 6-4-2 advantage over the Current dating back to 2021 when Kansas City joined the league. Earlier this season, Chicago captured a 2-1 win over the reigning NWSL Shield winner in its home opener on March 22. The Stars were led by goals from Tessa Dellarose and Jordyn Huitema.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 10, 2026

Preview: Chicago Stars FC at Kansas City Current - Chicago Stars FC

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