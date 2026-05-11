Chicago Stars FC Drops Road Match to Kansas City Current, 3-0
Published on May 10, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Chicago Stars FC News Release
CHICAGO - Chicago Stars FC fell to the Kansas City Current, 3-0, at CPKC Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
Match Notes:
Jameese Joseph returned from injury in the 61st minute against KC, making her 50th career appearance in the NWSL. All of Joseph's appearances have been made wearing the Stars crest
Sam Staab recorded her 50th regular-season appearance as a Chicago Star today
Chicago took 11 shots in the match, with Manaka Hayashi accounting for three of them
How it Happened
The Current got on the board first with a goal from Temwa Chawinga in the 22nd minute. Despite being down 1-0 at halftime, the Stars controlled possession (58.2%) and won 71.4% of aerial duels in the first half.
Two quick goals from Kansas City to start the second half, in the 47th and 49th minutes, rounded out the scoring in the match.
Chicago
Despite being down 1-0 at halftime, the Stars controlled possession (58.2%) and won 71.4% of aerial duels in the first half.
Two quick goals from Kansas City to start the second half, in the 47th and 49th minutes, rounded out the scoring in the match.
Chicago ended the match with the better possession percentage (53.4% to 46.6%).
Next Match
Chicago Stars FC continue their three-match road swing, next visiting the North Carolina Courage on May 18 at 5:30 p.m. CT at First Horizon Stadium in Cary, North Carolina.
Goals by Half
1 2 F
KC 1 2 3
CHI 0 0 0
Scoring Summary:
KC: 22' Temwa Chawinga (Croix Bethune), 47' Temwa Chawinga, 49' Temwa Chawinga (Michelle Cooper)
CHI:
Disciplinary Report
KC:
CHI: 34' Nádia Gomes (Yellow Card)
Lineups
KC: Lorena, Izzy Rodriguez (81' Ellie Bravo-Young), Kayla Sharples, Elizabeth Ball, Laney Rouse, Bayley Feist (71' Katie Scott), Lo'eau LaBonta, Temwa Chawinga (77' Amelia White), Croix Bethune (71' Haley Hopkins), Michelle Cooper (81' Penelope Hocking), Ally Sentnor
CHI: Alyssa Naeher, Sam Staab, Kathrin Hendrich, Michelle Alozie (17' Brianna Pinto), Ryan Gareis, Julia Grosso, Manaka Hayashi (61' Jameese Joseph), Aaliyah Farmer (77' Maitane), Jenna Bike, Jordyn Huitema (77' Ivonne Chacón), Nádia Gomes (77' Micayla Johnson)
National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 10, 2026
- Bay FC Earns Second Straight Clean Sheet in Scoreless Draw vs. Utah Sunday at PayPal Park - Bay FC
- URFC Extend Unbeaten Streak to Seven Matches in Stalemate against Bay FC - Utah Royals FC
- Chicago Stars FC Drops Road Match to Kansas City Current, 3-0 - Chicago Stars FC
- Spirit Kicks off Two-Week Road Trip in Seattle - Washington Spirit
- Preview: Chicago Stars FC at Kansas City Current - Chicago Stars FC
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