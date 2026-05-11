URFC Extend Unbeaten Streak to Seven Matches in Stalemate against Bay FC

Published on May 10, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Utah Royals FC News Release







SAN JOSE, California - Utah Royals FC (5-2-2, 17 points, 3rd NWSL) ties 0-0 against Bay FC (3-3-1, 10 points, 10th NWSL) at Paypal Park on Sunday afternoon, earning yet another clean sheet and continuing the streak of never allowing the home side to score at home against URFC. The road-point marks the Royals 11th of 2026, equaling the total road points earned throughout both the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

Utah Royals Head Coach Jimmy Coenraets made two personnel changes to the lineup following the squads commanding 2-0 home victory against the Houston Dash on Wednesday, May 6. Entering the starting XI on Sunday afternoon was Spanish defender Nuria Rábano as well as forward Kiana Palacios who did not play in the midweek match due to a lower leg injury in training. URFC entered the match on a hot streak, remaining unbeaten in six consecutive matches, scoring in 17 straight and playing 378 minutes without conceding a goal, all milestone firsts in club history.

The match began with both sides trading possession, the URFC defense worked together as a unit to thwart early attacking opportunities for the home side. In the 17th minute, the Royals got its first tangible scoring opportunity after Japanese midfielder Narumi found veteran forward Cece Delzer in the box for a header that went just wide of the goal. The early opportunity showcased the Royals attacking power that has been so successful in 2026, having already found the back of the net 12 times before today's match.

In the 40th minute, Bay FC's Racheal Kudananji received the ball and took it up field with speed, slicing through defenders to make her way into the box before Narumi came up big, diving in front of the shot and deflecting it with her leg to keep the score even at zero a piece. The defensive play showcased the team mentality of URFC with multiple players tracking back to dismantle the home side's attack. After one minute of stoppage time the score remained deadlocked at 0-0 heading into the locker room.

Heading into the second half Coenraets made one substitution, bringing on defender Tatumn Milazzo who already has two goals this season, in place of Janni Thomsen. After no shots on goal for either side in the first 45 minutes, URFC opened with energy, immediately pushing forward in search of drawing first blood. Just six minutes into subbing into the game, the persistent pressure up field by veteran forward Paige Cronin paid off, intercepting a pass deep in the offensive zone for a one v one against the goalkeeper that ultimately went directly into her gloves.

URFC remained persistent with Japanese forward Mina Tanaka receiving the ball in the box in the 79th minute and taking a perfect touch around her defender before sending a rocket of a shot towards goal, forcing the 'keeper to punch it up and over. With the match ending in a stalemate, URFC extends its unbeaten streak to seven straight matches, leaving Bay winless against Utah in five consecutive meetings.

Utah Royals FC return to America First Field next Sunday, May 17 looking to continue its strong form as it welcomes Racing Louisville to Sandy. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 pm MT and tickets are available for purchase here.

BAY 0: 0 UTA

LINEUPS:

Utah Royals FC (4-3-3): Mandy McGlynn; Janni Thomsen (Tatumn Milazzo, 46'), Kaleigh Riehl, Kate Del Fava ©, Nuria Rábano; Ana Tejada, Narumi (Aria Nagai, 75'), Mina Tanaka; Cece Delzer (Brecken Mozingo 88'), Cloé Lacasse (Alexa Spaanstra, 75'), Kiana Palacios (Paige Cronin, 61')

Subs not used: Mia Justus, Miyabi, Courtney Brown, Dayana Pierre-Louis

Head Coach: Jimmy Coenraets

Bay FC (4-3-3): Jordan Silkowitz; Anouk Denton, Joelle Anderson, Aidana Cometti, Sydney Collins ©; Hanna Bebar, Claire Hutton, Dorian Bailey (Onyeka Gamero, 73'); Racheal Kudananji, Karlie Lema (Maddie Moreau, 90'), Taylor Huff (Caroline Conti, 58')

Subs not used: Tess Boade, Jamie Shepherd, Kelli Hubly, Brooklyn Courtnall, Emmie Allen, Camryn Miller

Head Coach: Emma Coates

Stats Summary: BAY / UTA

Possession: 52 / 48

Shots: 7 / 8

Shots on Goal: 0 / 2

Corner Kicks: 4 / 4

Fouls: 11 / 11

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY:

BAY: Claire Hutton (Yellow Card - 55')

BAY: Aidana Cometti (Yellow Card - 65')

UTA: Tatumn Milazzo (Yellow Card - 70')

BAY: Joelle Anderson (Yellow Card - 80')







National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 10, 2026

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