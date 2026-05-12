Player Spotlight: Royals Shutout Streak Encapsulated in One Moment

Published on May 12, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Utah Royals FC News Release







Utah Royals FC has now gone 468 minutes without conceding a goal, a shutout streak dating back to March 28. Every player that has stepped onto the pitch has contributed to the club-record streak, but one moment against Bay FC truly encapsulated the efforts that the whole squad has put into this accomplishment.

At the 40th minute on a hot day when both teams likely had one eye on getting into the locker room at halftime, Bay FC launched a counter attack through the ever dangerous Rachael Kundananji up the right side of the Royals defense. The speedy forward drove into the box and cut past two recovering Royals defenders, steadying herself near the middle of the box and ripping a shot destined for the far post. But the shot never made it that far.

Narumi interfered, going to ground and then raising her right leg at the perfect time to deflect the shot out to safety. The Japanese midfielder made a lung busting run from the half line to catch up and be in the right spot at the right time to help her defenders. Narumi made that run this time, but that one example of selfless work ethic is a cornerstone of why the Royals have not conceded since March.

What's Next

The Royals return home on May 17 for a Sunday evening match against Racing Louisville. Tickets for the 6:00 p.m. MT kickoff can be found at https://www.rsl.com/utahroyals/tickets/.

URFC Next Match: 5/17 @ America First Field

URFC takes on Racing Louisville at America First Field at 6:00 p.m. MT. Secure your seats for an unforgettable match!







National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 12, 2026

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