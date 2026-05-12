Tune In: Orlando Pride at Boston Legacy on Victory+

Published on May 12, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Orlando Pride News Release







The Need to Know:

Date & Time: Tuesday, May 12, 7 p.m. ET

Venue: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA

Competition: NWSL Regular Season

Where to Watch/Listen:

Broadcast: Victory+

The Story:

The upcoming match marks the first-ever meeting between the Orlando Pride and Boston Legacy FC, opening a new chapter in league competition. Orlando enters the contest with a strong track record against expansion sides, holding a combined 16-6-7 record against clubs that have joined the NWSL since 2022.

Forward Barbra Banda continues to lead the league with her eighth goal of the season after delivering the match-winner in Orlando's most recent contest against the North Carolina Courage. Banda has now scored in three consecutive matches, totaling five goals in that span.

The meeting with Boston marks the beginning of a demanding 15-day road stretch for the Pride, featuring three matches across the country. Following Tuesday's contest in Boston, the team will travel to face fellow 2026 expansion side Denver Summit FC on May 16, before concluding the trip with a visit to the San Diego Wave on May 24.

Quote of the Week:

"I think it is going to be a tough game. I think any game in this league is tough, regardless of where the standings are. Boston are in good form right now, I think they are unbeaten in three games so, we are looking to build on our performance this last week against North Carolina. Hopefully, get three points away from home and start that journey on our away form as well. Always expect a tough match, they have some tough players as well, and we have to put our best game forward."

- Head Coach Seb Hines

Current Form:

Pride's Last Match: Orlando Pride 1, North Carolina Courage 0 (5/2/26, Inter&Co Stadium)

Goal-Scorers: Barbra Banda

Competition: NWSL Regular Season

Legacy's Last Match: Boston Legacy 1, Gotham FC 1 (5/9/26, Sports Illustrated Stadium)

Goal-Scorers: Alba Caño; Jaedyn Shaw

Competition: NWSL Regular Season

Next Up: Orlando Pride at Denver Summit FC

Date & Time: Saturday, May 16, 8:45 p.m. ET

Venue: DICK'S Sporting Goods Stadium, Commerce City, CO

Broadcast: ION

Competition: NWSL Regular Season







National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 12, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.