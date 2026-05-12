What to Watch For, Powered by Verizon, as the Orlando Pride Play Expansion Side Boston Legacy on the Road

Published on May 11, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Orlando Pride News Release







Orlando Pride at Boston Legacy

When: Tues, May 12th, 8:00 p.m. ET

Where: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Mass.

TV: Victory+

As the Pride play the Legacy in Foxborough, here are five things to watch for:

A Legacy Begins

The upcoming match marks the first-ever meeting between the Orlando Pride and Boston Legacy FC, opening a new chapter in league competition. Orlando enters the contest with a strong track record against expansion sides, holding a combined 16-6-7 record against clubs that have joined the NWSL since 2022. That success spans matchups with Angel City, San Diego, Bay FC, Utah, and Denver Summit FC, positioning the Pride to continue their established form against the league's newest entrants.

Breaking Into Boston Again

While this will be the Pride's first match against Boston Legacy FC, the club does have historical ties to the city through past meetings with the former Boston Breakers. Orlando held a 4-1-0 record against the Breakers in all competitions, highlighted by two Marta goals in 2017-one in a 2-0 victory and another in a 4-2 win. This trip marks the Pride's first visit to Boston since 2017, reconnecting the club to a city where it has previously found success.

Scoring Spree

Forward Barbra Banda continues to lead the league with her eighth goal of the season, delivering the match-winner in Orlando's most recent contest against the North Carolina Courage. Banda has now scored in three consecutive matches, totaling five goals in that span, and her 87th-minute strike became the first second-half goal conceded by the Courage this season. It also marked the Pride's fourth goal in the final 15 minutes of a match this year, more than any other NWSL team.

Holding The Lead

The Pride enter the match carrying an impressive streak of consistency when striking first. Orlando has avoided defeat in 36 straight NWSL regular-season matches when scoring the opening goal.

Road Warriors: Chapter One

The meeting with Boston marks the beginning of a demanding 15-day road stretch for the Pride, featuring three matches across the country. Following Tuesday's contest in Boston, the team will travel to face fellow 2026 expansion side Denver Summit FC on May 16, before concluding the trip with a visit to the San Diego Wave on May 24. This sequence represents one of the club's most extensive travel periods of the season and in the Club's history.







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