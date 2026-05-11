LouCity, Racing Announce Development Team Rosters
Published on May 11, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Racing Louisville FC News Release
The Louisville City FC and Racing Louisville FC Academy has announced its rosters for the upcoming USL League Two and USL W League seasons.
The two pre-professional teams make up an important steps in each club's development pyramid. Both seasons start on Wednesday, May 13. The LouCity team will face the Dayton Dutch Lions on the road, while Racing will visit Indy Eleven.
Home games for both teams will be held at the Louisville City FC and Racing Louisville FC training facility (801 Edith Rd.) and will be free to attend.
For the full schedule and more information on the LouCity team, visit LouCity.com/leaguetwo.
For the full schedule and more information on the Racing team, visit RacingLouFC.com/wleague.
Louisville City FC 2026 USL League Two Roster
Goalkeepers (3): Nathaniel Abraham, Crew Hartlage, Alex Kron
Defenders (10): Mohammed Alshabot, Nolan Brice, Silas Damm, Noah De Blasis, Baxter Hurt, Vincent Ivy, Max Newman, Ryan Quintos, Jabari Rasheed, Jack Travis
Midfielders (11): Bryson Burke, Pablo Calvete, Joany Chavez, Dakota Hart, Matthew Hawkins, Landon Hickam, Owen Parrish, Christian Piccolotto, Josh Rairick, Hayden Stamps, Grayson Travis
Forwards (8): Trip Campbell, Colin Elder, Andres Escudero, Nicholas Harshaw, Collins Oduro, Ibrahim Piracha, Kobe Ryan, Thomas Weinrich
Racing Louisville FC 2026 USL W League Roster
Goalkeepers (6): Adelle Finerty, Hannah Hargrave, Amira Hendrick, Isabella Lee, Sophia Reeder, Emma Teague
Defenders (11): Madelyn Currier, Madison Ellorimo, Grace Hoytink, Mia Lancaster, Grace Maddox, Trista Morris, Maggie Murphy, Maison Smith, Hadley Snyder, Audra Steen, Annie Walz
Midfielders (17): Angelica Alzugaray, Maci Barlow, AG Gibson, Ava Hendrick, Courtney Jones, Elizabeth Leasher, Livvy Moore, Avery Owen, Kamden Pierce, Bruni Pilati, Nadia Ramadan, Audrey Rhodis, Molly Richards, Amber Stanton, Cooper Stefvater, Lilia Work, Aniah Zembrodi
Forwards (13): Bella Acosta, Whitney Cooper, Fina Davy, Gigi Garza, Blair Hartman, Avery Krupp, Lilly Lund, Sami Miron, Taylor Morris, Ella Raider, Emery Skrodzki, Tanner Strickland, Carlie Thurmond
National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 11, 2026
- The Assist: Orlando Pride at Boston Legacy FC - May 12, 2026 - Orlando Pride
- LouCity, Racing Announce Development Team Rosters - Racing Louisville FC
- Spirit Collects Fifth Straight Win Behind Late Claudia Martínez Winner - Washington Spirit
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