Racing Falls at Gotham to Conclude Tough Opening Spell

Published on May 3, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Racing Louisville FC News Release









Racing Louisville FC battles Gotham FC

(Racing Louisville FC, Credit: Connor Cunningham) Racing Louisville FC battles Gotham FC(Racing Louisville FC, Credit: Connor Cunningham)

Racing Louisville FC suffered yet another tight 1-0 defeat, this time at the hands of Gotham FC at Sports Illustrated Stadium in Harrison, NJ, wrapping up a grueling early road-heavy run.

For the second straight week, a U.S. Women's National Team player would net the deciding strike against Racing. This time around, it was Jaedyn Shaw. The 21-year-old took advantage of a Jordynn Dudley cross, converting from close range inside the first 20 minutes for the game's only goal.

Louisville (1-5-1, 4 points) now puts this seven-game stretch to start the 2026 season behind it - one that included five away matches. All five have also been decided by a single goal, emphasizing just how small the margins have been, even in defeat.

The result marked the first time Racing has left Gotham's home venue with a loss. The club was previously 1-0-6.

Though the scoreline didn't favor the visitors, head coach Bev Yanez knows her team is right there.

"Again, another close match, in reference to the scoreline," said Yanez. "... It's that final piece for us right now. We're in games. ... The mentality going into this next game is going to be really important, that we do feel that we are that close. If we continue to feel that we are that close, we think we can get over that next piece and take some points."

Against a team known for its structure in possession, Louisville struggled to create significant quality chances in the final third throughout the match. Its five total shots were the club's fewest this season.

Shaw's goal came after a bright start for the hosts, as she found the net for her second goal contribution in as many games in the 16th minute.

"Every single goal that's been scored this year - every single (goal) we've scored, (every single goal) we've got scored on us - we look at it in diligent detail," Quincy McMahon said in reflecting on the goal. "... No stone is left unturned, so I think just continuing to do that and limiting them as much as you can. ... It's hard to limit teams that are really good in and around the box, but I thought we dealt with it pretty well. It's a tough one to let through."

Though Shaw's finish ultimately sank Louisville, the defensive improvements are evident. After conceding multiple goals in five straight games, the club has allowed just two in the last 180 minutes.

The focus now shifts back home after being out east for the last two fixtures. Racing next returns to Lynn Family Stadium for a 6:30 p.m. ET Friday night matchup with Portland Thorns FC. Racing's third home match of 2026 will serve as Mom's Night Out - kicking off Mother's Day weekend. For tickets and more information, visit RacingLouFC.com/moms.

In fact, three of the club's next four fixtures are at the Butchertown fortress - a relief considering the amount of travel so far.

"I think obviously, we're disappointed," Lauren Milliet said. "(I) felt like we had some really decent chances. Even at the end, I felt like we we're pushing for one. So, obviously, we're disappointed with the result. Tough stretch of games for sure, but we're just looking for the future. We believe in us, and I think we're just kind of ready to jump over that last hurdle."

Game Summary: Gotham FC vs. Racing Louisville FC

Date: May 3, 2026

Venue: Sports Illustrated Stadium

Kickoff: 5 p.m. ET

Weather: 59 degrees, sunny

Scoring

Gotham FC (1, 0, 1)

Racing Louisville FC (0, 0, 0)

Goals:

Gotham FC:

16' Jaedyn Shaw (Jordynn Dudley)

Lineups

Racing Louisville FC: 24 - Jordyn Bloomer; 8 - Courtney Petersen (46' 12 - Quincy McMahon), 3 - Arin Wright (c), 5 - Ellie Jean, 2 - Lauren Milliet, 26 - Taylor Flint, 20 - Katie O'Kane, 9 - Kayla Fischer (59' 10 - Macey Hodge), 6 - Ella Hase (84' 88 - Audrey McKeen), 13 - Emma Sears (76' 4 - Makenna Morris), 42 - Sarah Weber (76' 16 - Maja Lardner)

Subs not used: 1 - Maddie Prohaska; 11 - Taylor White, 19 - Avery Ciorbu, 21 - Rachel Hill

Head coach: Bev Yanez

Gotham FC: 30 - Ann-Katrin Berger; 18 - Guro Reiten (73' 28 - Katie Lampson), 15 - Tierna Davidson (c) (63' 4 - Lilly Reale), 27 - Jess Carter, 23 - Midge Purce (73' 34 - Khyah Harper), 13 - Savannah McCaskill, 7 - Jaelin Howell, 10 - Jaedyn Shaw (89' 11 - Sarah Schupansky), 16 - Rose Lavelle (73' 21 - Sofia Cook), 2 - Jordynn Dudley, 9 - Esther González

Subs not used: 1 - Shelby Hogan; 14 - Talia Sommer, 17 - Mak Whitham, 24 - Andrea Kitahata

Head coach: Juan Carlos Amorós

Stats Summary: Gotham FC / Racing Louisville FC

Shots: 14 / 5

Shots on Goal: 4 / 1

Expected goals: 1.55 / 0.38

Possession: 62.2% / 37.8%

Fouls: 7 / 15

Offside: 1 / 0

Corners: 3 / 5

Discipline Summary

Racing Louisville FC:

7' Katie O'Kane (yellow)

45'+5 Taylor Flint (yellow)

90'+1 Quincy McMahon (yellow)

Match referee: John C. Griggs

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National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 3, 2026

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