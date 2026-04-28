What to Watch for as Racing Visits Washington

Published on April 28, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Racing Louisville FC News Release







With a win under its belt, Racing Louisville FC returns to the nation's capital Wednesday to face a familiar foe in a familiar venue.

Racing visits the Washington Spirit at Audi Field in a rematch of last season's NWSL Playoff quarterfinal. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

This will be the second meeting between the teams already this season, through six games, and it will be the fourth competitive meeting of the clubs since last August. Louisville has faced Washington four times over its last 17 NWSL games, including three visits to "Rowdy Audi" in that stretch.

Racing (1-3-1, 4 points) is coming off its first win of the season last time out, 3-2 over the Orlando Pride on Friday. Lauren Milliet scored twice in the game, including an NWSL Goal of the Week contender, while Sarah Weber added a goal of her own. Jordyn Bloomer recorded nine saves.

Washington (2-1-3, 9 points) was also victorious Friday, defeating the Kansas City Current 4-0 at home. Leicy Santos scored twice, while Trinity Rodman and Claudia Martínez also tallied in the win.

When the two sides met in Louisville earlier this season on March 20, Racing took a 2-0 lead before Washington stormed back in the second half to earn a draw, 2-2.

In fact, the last three matchups between Washington and Louisville have ended in a draw, with Washington advancing in the playoffs in a penalty kick shootout after a 1-1 stalemate.

Draws have been the most frequent result in 14 all-time meetings between the clubs, with Washington leading the all-time series 6-7-1. A win for Racing would be just its second-ever over the Spirit and first at Audi Field.

Follow Along

The match will be available to stream for free on Victory+, the NWSL's newest streaming partner. To create a free account, fans can visit victoryplus.com/register. Fans can also listen to the match on Sports Talk 790AM or 790louisville.com.

For the starting lineup and in-game updates, follow @RacingLouFC on Twitter and Racing Louisville FC on Facebook. You can also find us at @racinglouisvillefc on Instagram.

Story Lines...

Goal of the Week: Lauren Milliet's 19th-minute strike from distance against Orlando was nominated for NWSL Goal of the Week. Her two goals in Friday's win were her second and third regular-season goals. She also scored in the 2022 NWSL Challenge Cup, giving her four career professional goals.

Double digits: Racing is one of just four teams in the NWSL to score 10 or more goals this season, joining the San Diego Wave, Angel City FC and the Portland Thorns. Louisville is averaging two goals per game in 2026, up from 1.35 goals per game last season.

Sharing the wealth: Six different Racing players have scored goals this season: Emma Sears, Sarah Weber, Kayla Fischer, Lauren Milliet, Taylor Flint and Macy Blackburn. Only Angel City has more goal scorers this season.

Coach of the Year: Last season, Racing's Bev Yanez won the NWSL Coach of the Year award, becoming the first American and first former NWSL player to win it. Washington's Adrián González was a finalist for the award.

Return of the Mak: Racing Louisville's Makenna Morris could face her old club for the first time Wednesday. Racing acquired Morris in a trade on Aug. 27, 2025. She missed last season's playoff game and this season's earlier meeting due to injury. Morris scored six goals in 37 appearances for Washington in 2024 and 2025.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from April 28, 2026

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