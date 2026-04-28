Gotham FC Travels to Chicago for Midweek Clash

Published on April 28, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release







EVANSTON, Illinois - Gotham FC heads back on the road to face Chicago Stars FC on Wednesday night at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium in a midweek matchup.

Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET, with Victory+ carrying the broadcast. Click here to access the Victory+ Gotham FC portal.

Gotham FC (2-2-2, 8 points) enters the match following a commanding 3-0 victory over Bay FC on Saturday at Sports Illustrated Stadium, securing its first home win of the 2026 campaign. Rose Lavelle and Esther González each found the back of the net, while Norwegian international Guro Reiten made her Gotham FC and NWSL debut as the club delivered its most complete performance of the season.

Chicago (2-4-0, 6 points) enters Wednesday's match in the middle of a three-game homestand after a 2-0 victory over Boston Legacy FC in its most recent outing. Jordyn Huitema scored the decisive opening goal, and Nádia Gomes added the second to secure Chicago's second win of the season.

Wednesday's contest marks Gotham's third road match of the year and the club's first visit to Northwestern Medicine Field, Chicago's new home stadium.

The matchup continues a series in which Gotham has found recent success, entering Wednesday unbeaten in its last six meetings with Chicago (4-0-2) and outscoring its opponent 9-4 during that stretch. Chicago holds a 13-8-13 advantage in the all-time series. The most recent encounter between the sides ended in a 1-1 draw at SeatGeek Stadium, highlighted by Khyah Harper's first NWSL goal in her first professional start.

Following the match, Gotham FC will return home to host Racing Louisville FC on May 3 at Sports Illustrated Stadium.

Key Points:

Since 2019, Gotham FC has won seven of 14 league meetings against Chicago Stars FC.

Gotham is one of two reigning NWSL champions to defeat Chicago on the road during the Stars' last nine home matches against reigning league champions.

Gotham FC set a regular season club record with 14 shots on target in Saturday's win, the most by any team in a regular season NWSL match in nearly two years.

Esther González and Rose Lavelle, Gotham's two goal scorers in its last match, have combined for 40 of the club's 88 goals across the regular season and playoffs since the start of the 2024 season. González has 25 goals, while Lavelle has 15. Saturday marked just the second time both scored in the same match, with the first coming in October 2024 against Bay FC.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from April 28, 2026

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