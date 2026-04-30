Gotham FC Announces Rose Lavelle Bobblehead Giveaway at the Queens Classic at Citi Field

Published on April 30, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release







NEW YORK - Gotham FC announced Thursday that the first 7,500 fans in attendance at The Queens Classic at Citi Field, presented by CarMax, will receive a special-edition Rose Lavelle bobblehead, celebrating one of the game's brightest stars.

The collectible bobblehead honors Lavelle, the reigning NWSL Championship MVP, and features the U.S. Women's National Team standout in Gotham's Lady Liberty third kit alongside her beloved dog, Wilma Jean. Available exclusively to supporters in attendance, the limited-edition item is expected to be one of the most sought-after giveaways of the 2026 season.

Gotham will host the Washington Spirit at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday, July 15, in this marquee matchup between two of the NWSL's most storied rivals. Tickets for The Queens Classic, including unique group experiences and suite options, are on sale now at GothamFC.com/Tickets and Mets.com/GothamFC.

A World Cup champion and Olympic gold and bronze medalist with the U.S. Women's National Team, Lavelle joined Gotham FC in 2024 and quickly became a central figure for the club. In 2025, she helped lead Gotham to the inaugural Concacaf W Champions Cup title and a second NWSL Championship in three years, earning her first NWSL Championship MVP honors and the U.S. Soccer Female Player of the Year award.

The high-profile match marks both the first women's professional sporting event at Citi Field, home of the New York Mets, and the first NWSL match played in New York City. The one-night-only showcase is set against a landmark summer of soccer, taking place the same week as the men's FIFA World Cup Final at nearby MetLife Stadium.

Gotham and Washington share the league's longest-running series, a matchup that has evolved into one of the NWSL's most intense rivalries. After meeting in both the 2024 semifinals and the 2025 NWSL Championship - where Gotham secured a 1-0 victory on Lavelle's late, title-clinching goal - the July 15 clash marks the next chapter in the "District vs. Empire" rivalry.

Alongside presenting partner CarMax, supporting partner Dove and additional Gotham FC partners will activate throughout The Queens Classic, enhancing the matchday experience. Additional details, including in-stadium programming, will be announced in the coming months.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from April 30, 2026

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