San Diego Wave FC Falls 2-0 to Portland Thorns FC at Providence Park

Published on April 30, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Diego Wave FC News Release







PORTLAND, Ore. - San Diego Wave FC fell 2-0 to the Portland Thorns on Wednesday night at Providence Park.

Portland opened the scoring in the 10th minute when Olivia Moultrie played a ball wide into the box for Marie Müller, who struck a first-time shot that curled into the far post. The home side doubled the lead in the 64th minute as Sophia Wilson turned toward goal and fired a low-driven strike from the top of the box to secure the win.

Next on the schedule: San Diego return to Snapdragon Stadium to host Bay FC on Sunday, May 3 with kickoff scheduled for 4:00 p.m. PT. The Wave will host its first-ever Kid's Night Kids dedicated youth-focused match day, designed to let the kids take over in attendance, in-stadium engagement, and create the new generation of Wave FC fans. Tickets are available for purchase here and the match will be broadcast live on Victory+.

Social: Twitter - @sandiegowavefc | Instagram - @sandiegowavefc | Facebook

Box Score:

Portland Thorns FC 2:0 San Diego Wave FC

Scoring Summary:

POR - Müller (1) (Moultrie, 2) 10'

POR - Wilson (2) (Alidou, 2) 64'

Misconduct Summary:

POR - Wilson (Caution) 40'

SD - Byars (Caution) 72'

POR - Perry (Caution) 85'

San Diego Wave FC: GK Freeman, D Morroni, D McNabb, D Wesley ©, D Van Zanten (Wynalda 88'), M Fazer (Fusco 88'), M Dali, M Godfrey (Portilho HT), F Ascanio (Byars 69'), F Ludmila (Barcenas 59'), F Dudinha

Subs not used: GK Agudelo, D Harrison, D Pickett, D Arias

Portland Thorns FC: GK Arnold, D Müller, D Perry, D Obaze, D Reyes (Vignola 85'), M Fleming, M Bogere, M Tordin (Lyles 77'), F Turner (Alidou 59'), F Moultrie, F Wilson

Subs not used: GK Messner, D Calzada, D McKenzie, D Hiatt, F Castellanos, F Padelski

Stats Summary: POR / SD

Shots: 5 / 11

Shots on Target: 3 / 3

Saves: 3 / 1

Corners: 4 / 5

Fouls: 11 / 14

Offsides: 0 / 0

Possession: 42% / 58%

Attendance: 19,806







National Women's Soccer League Stories from April 30, 2026

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