Houston Dash Close Three-Game Homestand against Seattle Reign FC

Published on April 30, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Houston Dash News Release







HOUSTON - The Houston Dash close a three-match homestand on Friday, May 1, as they host Seattle Reign FC at 7:00 p.m. at Shell Energy Stadium. The Dash also begin a seven-game stretch to close the first portion of the season prior to a break for the 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup.

WHO:

Houston Dash vs Seattle Reign FC

WHEN:

Friday, May 1 - 7:00 p.m. CT

STREAM/TV:

Victory +: Josh Eastern and Jill Loyden

Global Feed: Sara Ach and Jamie Watson

The Dash look to bounce back following a 1-0 loss to the North Carolina Courage last weekend at home. That match snapped Houston's seven-match unbeaten run at home going back to the 2025 season. The match marked the return of forward Kate Faasse, who missed the last three matches due to an injury sustained on March 14 in the first match of the season against San Diego. This match also marked the first start of the season for defender Lisa Boattin, who suffered an injury earlier this year while on international duty.

Friday's match could mark the Dash debut of midfielder Emina Ekić, who signed with the team earlier this week. The 2024/2025 USL Super League Player of the Year returns to the NWSL following a stint with Spokane Zephyr FC and more recently with Lexington SC. The University of Louisville alum began her professional career in Kentucky after she was drafted with the fifth overall pick by Racing Louisville FC in 2021.

The Dash travel to Salt Lake City next week for their first midweek game of the season as they face Utah Royals FC on Wednesday, May 6 at 9 p.m. CT. The team returns to Shell Energy Stadium on Saturday, May 9 to host Denver Summit FC for Inspiring Women's Night, presented by United Airlines. For tickets and additional information, visit HoustonDash.com.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from April 30, 2026

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