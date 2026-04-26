Houston Dash Fall at Home to North Carolina

Published on April 25, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Houston Dash News Release







HOUSTON - The Houston Dash dropped their first home match of the season following a 1-0 loss to the North Carolina Courage earlier this evening. This loss snapped Houston's seven game unbeaten run at home and this was the first time the team was held scoreless at Shell Energy Stadium in 13 games.

Tonight's match saw defender Lisa Boattin make her first start of the 2026 season, while forward Kate Faasse returned to the starting lineup following an ankle injury she sustained on March 14 against San Diego Wave FC.

North Carolina Courage opened the scoring in the 42nd minute as Manaka Matsukubo played a long ball into the corner of the box for Ashley Sanchez, who finished with a right-footed strike to the far post for her second goal of the season.

North Carolina Courage were reduced to 10 players in the 78th minute after referee Mathew Corrigan issued a red card to Ally Schlegel for a hard challenge on midfielder Danny Colaprico, forcing the visitors to play the remainder of the match with 10 players.

Goalkeeper Jane Campbell was called into action in the fifth minute to deny Manaka Matsukubo inside the box. Houston created an early opportunity moments later as midfielder Linda Ullmark found space at the edge of the box for a right-footed effort that went just wide of the near post.

Faasse nearly opened the scoring in the 11th minute after finding space behind the backline, but she was ruled offside just as she prepared to take her shot.

Boattin nearly found the opening goal in the 27th minute with a left-footed strike from distance that struck the upper corner of the crossbar.

Forward Kat Rader nearly found the equalizer with a pair of chances inside a 10-minute span at the start of the second half, first getting on the end of a through ball into the center of the box, but goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan came off her line to block the attempt. Rader threatened again moments later after connecting with a delivery from defender Avery Patterson, but Sheridan got her fingertips on the effort to push it over the crossbar.

Defender Malia Berkely nearly found the equalizer in the 72nd minute with a header off a corner kick against her former club. Berkely joined the Dash in September following a trade from the North Carolina Courage.

Houston threatened again in the 85th minute when Patterson delivered a cross into the box intended for forward Messiah Bright, but Sheridan claimed the ball in the air to quell the danger.

The Dash close a three-match homestand as they host Seattle Reign FC on Friday, May 1 at Shell Energy Stadium, with kickoff scheduled for 7:00 p.m. CT. Tickets for that match and all Houston Dash matches are available HERE via Tixr, the Club's official ticket provider.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from April 25, 2026

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