Gotham FC Rolls to 3-0 Victory over Bay FC

Published on April 25, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release







Gotham FC delivered a commanding performance to secure its first home win of the 2026 NWSL regular season, defeating Bay FC 3-0 at Sports Illustrated Stadium on a rainy Saturday afternoon.

Rose Lavelle scored her first goal of the season and Esther González converted a penalty for the reigning champions, who claimed a third from a Bay FC own goal, which stood as the game-winner. It was Gotham FC's fourth shutout in six matches this season, and the hosts outshot Bay FC 25-3 and quadrupled Bay's expected goals.

"Today it's our fourth clean sheet in six games, which is an unbelievable record," said Gotham FC coach Juan Carlos Amorós. "We wanted to score more goals. Today's data, if you look at it, was very similar in terms of shots that we had against Corinthians (in the FIFA Women's Champions Cup semifinal) and we lost 1-0 that game. But if we shoot 25 times and the opposition shot (three times), every coach in the world will take that."

The win pushed Gotham FC (2-2-2, 8 points) back into the top eight of the NWSL standings, and it came 24 hours after the player availability report confirmed the absence of key starters Lilly Reale and Emily Sonnett. New signing Guro Reiten started at left back in Reale's place, and club captain Tierna Davidson made her first start of the season in Sonnett's spot.

Gotham showed no signs of a disrupted rhythm, controlling the match from start to finish, including a 14-1 advantage in shots on target, and capitalized on sustained attacking pressure to build a three-goal lead before halftime.

The breakthrough came in the 20th minute following a sequence of sustained pressure in the attacking third. After an initial save on a shot from Savannah McCaskill, a scramble in the box forced Bay FC into an own goal, giving Gotham a deserved 1-0 lead.

Gotham continued to press and doubled its advantage in the 40th minute through Lavelle. Jordynn Dudley sparked the play with a dynamic dribble into the box before delivering a precise pass to Lavelle, who finished cleanly for her 13th regular season goal in three years with Gotham FC.

Just before halftime, Gotham extended its lead to three. Lavelle drew a foul in the penalty area, and González comfortably converted from the spot in the sixth minute of first-half stoppage time.

Gotham maintained control in the second half, continuing to generate chances while limiting Bay FC's attacking opportunities. Goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger was called into action in the 58th minute, producing a point-blank save to preserve the clean sheet - Bay FC's only shot on target of the match.

Gotham FC quickly shifts its focus to a midweek road match, traveling to face Chicago Stars FC on Wednesday at Northwest Medicine Field at Martin Stadium before returning home to host Racing Louisville FC on Sunday.

Key Match Points

Gotham FC's latest signing, Guro Reiten, made her club and NWSL debut, starting the match and playing the first half.

Gotham FC scored three first-half goals for the first time since April 26, 2025, against Washington.

The club also recorded its first home match with three first-half goals since June 1, 2013, against the Boston Breakers.

Gotham FC held Bay FC without a shot in the first half, the first time the club has done so since Oct. 5, 2025, against Seattle.

Midfielder Rose Lavelle scored her first goal of the 2026 regular season, netting Gotham's second goal of the match and the 13th of her Gotham regular-season career.

Lavelle is now tied with Nadia Nadim for sixth-most regular-season goals in club history.

Forward Esther González scored her second goal of the season, securing Gotham's third goal just before halftime.

The goal marked González's fourth career goal against Bay FC and her seventh career goal contribution against the club.

González is now 3 for 3 from the penalty spot in regular-season play, tied with Midge Purce and Carli Lloyd for second-most penalties made in club history.

Rookie forward Jordynn Dudley recorded her first professional goal contribution with an assist in the 40th minute to double Gotham's lead.

Dudley became the fifth rookie to record an assist in the NWSL this season.

Forward Mak Whitham made her first appearance of the 2026 NWSL regular season as a second-half substitute.

Gotham FC vs Bay FC

Saturday, April 25, 2026

1 p.m. ET kickoff

Sports Illustrated Stadium; Harrison, New Jersey

Attendance: 7,184

Weather: 47 degrees, raining

Gotham FC (3, 0 - 3)

Bay FC (0, 0 - 0)

Scoring Summary

Gotham FC

20' - Karlie Lema (OG)

40' - Rose Lavelle (Jordynn Dudley)

45+6' - Esther González (P)

Gotham FC (4-3-3): 30 - Ann-Katrin Berger (GK); 23 - Midge Purce (85' 14 - Talia Sommer), 27 - Jess Carter, 15 - Tierna Davidson (C) (65' 21 - Sofia Cook), 18 - Guro Reiten (46' 24 - Andrea Kitahata); 7 - Jaelin Howell, 13 - Savannah McCaskill, 16 - Rose Lavelle (65' 11 - Sarah Schupansky); 2 - Jordynn Dudley (77' 17 - Mak Whitham), 9 - Esther González, 10 - Jaedyn Shaw

Unused substitutes: 1 - Shelby Hogan (GK), 20 - Teagan Wy (GK); 28 - Katie Lampson, 34 - Khyah Harper

Head coach: Juan Carlos Amorós

Bay FC (4-3-3): 29 - Jordan Silkowitz (GK); 16 - Sydney Collins (C), 21 - Aldana Cometti, 18 - Joelle Anderson (62' 22 - Brooklyn Courtnall), 24 - Maddie Moreau (62' 9 - Racheal Kundananji); 8 - Claire Hutton, 41 - Hannah Bebar, 19 - Dorian Bailey; 5 - Karlie Lema (80' 6 - Onyeka Gamero), 10 - Cristiana Girelli, 7 - Taylor Huff

Unused substitutes: 1 - Camryn Miller (GK), 32 - Emmie Allen (GK); 11 - Kelli Hubly, 14 - Jamie Shepard, 23 - Caroline Conti, 25 - Anouk Denton

Head coach: Emma Coates

Stats Summary

GFC / BAY

Expected Goals: 3.24 / 0.82

Shots: 25 / 3

Shots on Goal: 14 / 1

Saves: 1 / 12

Corners: 3 / 2

Fouls: 8 / 14

Offside: 0 / 1

Misconduct Summary

Bay FC

74' - Claire Hutton (Yellow Card - Tactical Foul)

Officials

Referee: Natalie Simon

Assistant Referee 1: Sharon Gingrich

Assistant Referee 2: Kendall McCardell

4th Official: Marie Durr

VAR: Elton Garcia

AVAR: Kaili Terry

Key Quotes

HEAD COACH JUAN CARLOS AMORÓS

On inviting his lead assistant coach and head of analysis to his postgame press conference

Maybe that part about my second child is something that is part of why I wanted to bring them here with me. For a very long time, I've been doing this job and been around coaches a lot, and I'm privileged to work with, for me, the best staff and technical staff in the league and in the world. And when it came to the birth of my second child, coaches - normally we don't take the time or we sacrifice a lot for this passion that we have. Something that I told to myself now that I've been coaching in a game the night before my first child was born, training the day of my wedding, training the day of my second child being born - it's important to bring some awareness to the job that we do, because coaches, we're humans as well, and there is a lot of loneliness and there is a lot of solitude, and we need people around us that you really can trust and that you really can rely on. So on the media, you have been seeing (lead assistant coach Shaun Harris), on the press conferences, in the game facing Kansas City last time, or in the preparation to this game, and then (head of analysis Zoe Mattheson) is the brains behind the operation, and they represent the rest of the technical team that I'm privileged to have.

DEFENDER TIERNA DAVIDSON

On the team's performance in the win

We were very happy to keep a clean sheet. I think that's something that we've been looking to do.

Get a lot of shots on goal, make their goalkeeper work, and at the same time limit their chances.

Pleased with how everyone was able to play. Very happy for Guro [Reiten] to get her first start with us, and onwards and upwards from here.

MIDFIELDER ROSE LAVELLE

On whether the performance can be a turning point for the team

We have been waiting for a game like that and a performance like that. I think it felt really good on the ball, a lot of combination play.

I think we had a lot of joy in the final third, so definitely something to keep building on.

With that being said, we can't get too high on our highs or too low on our lows. We take the positives from this but know that this is scratching the surface of what we can do, and we need to keep going.

FORWARD JORDYNN DUDLEY

On recording her first NWSL assist

It felt really good. I had a lot of space and Rose, she's all over the field, so I knew she was going to be there. And good finish.

FORWARD GURO REITEN

On the pace and style of play in the NWSL

Very fast. A lot of challenges, but I think we played some really good football out there.

I think we kept possession, especially in the first half, for a long time. We had good switches, good crosses, chances on target. Could have scored a couple more goals maybe, but 3-0 is a perfect start.







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