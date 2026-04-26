Chicago Stars FC Shut out Boston Legacy FC 2-0 at Home
Published on April 25, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Chicago Stars FC News Release
CHICAGO - Chicago Stars FC (2-0-4, 6 pts) earned their first clean sheet of the season in a 2-0 victory over Boston Legacy FC on Saturday evening at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium.
Match Notes:
Emma Egizii made her first professional start in the outing
Aaliyah Farmer made her first NWSL start today
Jordyn Huitema scored her second goal for Chicago in as many matches played
Nádia Gomes scored her first goal of the season and her third career goal.
Katie Atkinson tied her career high of eight saves in a match
How it Happened
The Stars got the scoring started early with a goal from Huitema in the 10th minute of the contest. Huitema tapped the ball into the net after it deflected off a Boston player following a corner kick.
Atkinson made two back-to-back saves just before halftime to keep Chicago's lead. Atkinson made four saves in the first half to hold the Legacy scoreless and finished the night with 8 stops total.
Gomes scored her first goal of the season in the 51st minute to put the Stars up 2-0. Ryan Gareis connected with Gomes on a 2-on-1 breakaway to find the back of the net.
Atkinson continued to be a brick wall in net to keep the Legacy scoreless and help the Stars earn three points
Next Match
The Chicago Stars continue their three-match homestand at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium against reigning NWSL Champions Gotham FC Wednesday, April 29, at 7 p.m. CT.
Goals by Half
1 2 F
CHI 1 1 2
BOS 0 0 0
Scoring Summary:
CHI: 10' Jordyn Huitema, 51' Nádia Gomes (Ryan Gareis)
BOS:
Disciplinary Report
CHI: 27' Aaliyah Farmer (Yellow Card), 33' Julia Grosso (Yellow Card)
BOS: 40' Nichelle Prince (Yellow Card), 78' Aïssata Traoré (Yellow Card)
Lineups
CHI: Katie Atkinson, Tessa Dellarose, Sam Staab, Kathrin Hendrich, Michelle Alozie (72' Jenna Bike), Aaliyah Farmer, Ryan Gareis, Emma Egizii (59' Leilanni Nesbeth), Julia Grosso, Nádia Gomes (90' Micayla Johnson), Jordyn Huitema (71' Ivonne Chacón)
BOS: Casey Murphy, Bianca St-Georges, Laurel Ansbrow, Emerson Elgin, Annie Karich, Alba Caño (82' Aleigh Gambone), Samantha Smith (82' Jorelyn Carabali), Josefine Hasbo (59' Barbara Olivieri), Amanda Gutierres (60' Ella Stevens), Nichelle Prince (59' Fauzia Najjemba), Aïssata Traoré (82' Chloe Ricketts)
National Women's Soccer League Stories from April 25, 2026
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