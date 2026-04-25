Bay FC fall 3-0 on the Road to Gotham FC

Published on April 25, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Bay FC News Release







HARRISON, N.J. - Bay FC fell 3-0 Saturday to Gotham FC at Sports Illustrated Stadium as NWSL play returned from the April international break. A trio of goals for the hosts put Bay FC at a first half deficit, and the scoreline would hold until the final whistle. Despite the defeat, forward Racheal Kundananji made her return from injury in the match as a second half substitute, and 12 saves by goalkeeper Jordan Silkowitz set a new club record for saves in a single match.

"This team doesn't lack heart, it doesn't lack passion. I think there's a little bit around confidence and speed of play that was set in the first half," said head coach Emma Coates. "It's not all doom and gloom, it's a moment in the season, it's not a defining moment. It's just a bad day in the office. We just have to go back and reflect, and we can't dwell on it. At the end of the day we have another game next week."

On a rainy day in New Jersey, Bay FC weathered pressure from its hosts in the early goings. A pair of big plays by Silkowitz kept the match scoreless at the 11-minute mark, as a diving effort sent away a header on frame. The Iowa State product then rose above a crowd in the box to punch away a cross into the mixer, dispelling another threat on the ensuing turn.

Additional pressure from Gotham FC resulted in the first goal of the match in the 20th minute. A cross in from the right was cleared away, but deflected in for an own goal after a collision between Bay FC players inside the six yard box. The play was checked for offside, but goal would stand.

Gotham FC extended its advantage heading into the break. Midfielder Rose Lavelle found her first goal of 2026 off an assist from forward Jordynn Dudley at the 40-minute mark, slotting a cross from the right inside the right post with a one-touch finish. Forward Esther González would net her club's third in first half stoppage time from the penalty spot after a foul inside the box by Bay FC.

Forward Karlie Lema challenged for a goal early in the second half and nearly got Bay FC on the board just before the hour mark. After taking possession at the top of the final third, she charged into the penalty area and got a shot on target, but saw her chance stopped by a sliding effort from Gotham FC's keeper. Bay FC earned more of the ball as the second half went on, with changes bringing forwards Kundananji and Onyeka Gamero, and defender Brooklyn Courtnall onto the pitch.

Silkowitz's performance went into the club record book. Her 12 saves set a new club record for saves in a single match, surpassing former Bay FC goalkeeper Lysianne Proulx's 10-save effort in the club's inaugural match vs. Angel City FC in March 2024. Silkowitz made eight saves against the Washington Spirit in her club's last regular season match, then a new career high.

Bay FC is back in action Sunday, May 3 as the club visits SoCal rival San Diego Wave FC at Snapdragon Stadium. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. PT, and the match will broadcast live on Victory+. Bay FC returns home May 10, when the Utah Royals visit the Bay Area for a Mother's Day matinee at PayPal Park.

Gotham FC v Bay FC

April 25, 2026

Sports Illustrated Stadium, Harrison, N.J.

Kickoff: 10:06 a.m. PT / 1:06 p.m. ET

Weather: 44 degrees, rain

Discipline

BAY - Hutton (caution) 74'

Scoring Summary

GFC - Lema (own goal) 20'

GFC - Lavelle (Dudley) 40'

GFC - González (penalty) 45+6'

Goals 1 2 F

Gotham FC 3 0 3

Bay FC 0 0 0

Starting Lineups

Gotham FC: Berger, Dudley (Whitham 77'), Howell, Gonzalez, Shaw, McCaskill, Davidson (C) (Cook 65'), Lavelle (Schupansky 65'), Reiten (Kitahata 45'), Purce (Sommer 85'), Carter

Unused Substitutes: Hogan, Wy, Lamspon, Harper

Bay FC: Silkowitz, Moreau (Kundananji 62'), Anderson 62') (Courtnall, Cometti, Collins (C), Bebar, Hutton, Bailey, Huff, Girelli, Lema (Gamero 80')

Unused Substitutes: Miller, Allen, Hubly, Shepherd, Conti, Denton







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