Bay FC Visits Defending Champion Gotham FC Saturday on CBS

Published on April 24, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Bay FC News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - Bay FC resumes NWSL play this week with its second road contest of the season, visiting defending NWSL champion Gotham FC Saturday, April 25 in Harrison, NJ. The two sides meet for the first time since last September as each look to re-establish momentum early in the season. Kickoff for the match is set for 10 a.m. PT, and the contest will broadcast live for a national audience on CBS with Kate Scott and Lori Lindsey on the call.

A tough test awaits Bay FC this week as the club visits the defending league champions in hostile territory at Sports Illustrated Stadium to resume league play. Bay FC got back in the win column in friendly action last week, defeating the Northern Super League's Ottawa Rapid FC at PayPal Park. A deadlock through the opening hour was broken from the penalty spot by midfielder Caroline Conti, and a strong defensive effort saw the match out for a clean sheet win.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Bay FC goalkeeper Jordan Silkowitz: Silkowitz's nine-save effort against the Washington Spirit April 5 ranked second in club history for saves in a single match, and she took that form into the international window for the U.S. U-23 national team in Spain. In two appearances, she saved two penalties, one in a shootout in its win over Denmark and another against France in an eventful 4-3 result. Her ability to stand tall could be the difference against a Gotham FC side with a talented attacking unit.

Gotham FC forward Esther González: The Spaniard has scored three goals all-time vs. Bay FC, a nod to her attacking prowess. She's only found the net once in 2026, scoring in the season opener, but finished the 2025 season second in the golden boot race behind only NWSL MVP winner Temwa Chawinga of Kansas City. González's whereabouts on the pitch will be monitored by Bay FC's backline across Saturday's match.

ON THE ROAD AGAIN

Bay FC sets out on the road for just the second time this season and for the first time in nearly a month. Saturday's match marks the first of consecutive away contests, with the club also taking the pitch away from home next Sunday against San Diego. Thus far this season, Bay FC has been strong away from PayPal Park with a 3-1 victory the result in its previous away contest against the North Carolina Courage.

AYE AYE, CAPTAIN

Bay FC players shined on the international stage in April, with ten different players contributing to results for their respective nations. Further, four members of Bay FC wore the captain's armband for their national team throughout the window, a nod to the leadership present across its roster. Midfielder Claire Hutton wore the armband for the United States in its April 14 clash with Japan from Seattle, defender Aldana Cometti led Argentina in three clean sheet results in CONMEBOL Nations League Play, forward Cristiana Girelli for Italy in a pair of World Cup qualifying contests, and defender Anouk Denton for the England U-23's as the Young Lionesses claimed the WU23 Friendly Competition title.

KNOW YOUR OPPONENT

Gotham FC enters Week 5 of the NWSL calendar with just five points on one win, two losses and two draws. Its early-season form may be impacted by an early and busy start to the year, which included a February trip abroad for the final round of the inaugural FIFA Women's Champions' Cup as most NWSL sides were preparing to open their preseason training camps. Gotham FC claimed bronze in the first-ever Women's global club championship, representing the NWSL well against some of the world's top clubs. They had qualified for the tournament from winning the Concacaf W Champions Cup title in May over Mexican side Tigres.

Despite going scoreless in three straight matches to close March, signs of the club's excellence is beginning to show through. Gotham FC has been excellent defensively, tallying three shutouts in its five matches, tied for the league lead, while only conceding four goals. The club has dominated possession just about every time out, holding nearly 60% of the overall balance for the season, good for third in the league. Against last season's NWSL Sheild winners Kansas City in Week 4, the club held a staggering 64% of the ball despite falling 2-1.

WHERE TO WATCH

Bay FC fans looking to cheer on Bay FC across the region this weekend can catch all the action from seven viewing locations in San Francisco, Oakland, San Jose, Sacramento, Martinez, and Santa Clara. Locations include:

Taplands: 1171 Homestead Road, Santa Clara

Jack's: 167 East Taylor Street, San Jose

Rikki's: 2223 Market St., San Francisco

Xingones Cantina / Hysteria Sports Bar: 190 4th St, Oakland

Mi Casita Mexican Cuisine: 3210 Pacheco Boulevard, Martinez

Midtown Lounge: 1111 24th Street, #102, Sacramento

Pond Farm Brewing / The Twelfth: 1848 4th Street, San Rafael

Doors will open to all events 30 minutes prior to kickoff. More information is available at BayFC.com.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from April 24, 2026

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