Washington Spirit Dominates Kansas City Current in 4-0 Win in Front of Sold-out Audi Field

Published on April 24, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington Spirit News Release







Washington, D.C. - The Washington Spirit took home their second win of the season on Friday evening, defeating the Kansas City Current 4-0. The top two finishers from last season played in front of a sold-out stadium of 19,215 fans.

Washington took charge quickly, cooking up a couple of close opportunities at the top of the highly anticipated matchup. The Current responded to the attacks with attacks of their own, setting the stage for what was sure to be a gritty match. Goalkeeper Sandy MacIver made a sliding save on a one versus one against former Spirit player Croix Bethune after a fumble in Washington's back.

Soon after, a buildup though the whole squad led to Rosemonde Kouassi grazing the right post with a powerful shot following a fake-out from fellow forward Sofia Cantore.

The scrappy back and forth continued with the Spirit slowly inching towards Kansas City's goal. In the 25th minute, a cross from Trinity Rodman found the one touch foot of Leicy Santos and then the back of the net, giving Spirit the early lead. Santos locked in her second goal of the NWSL season, and Rodman, her first assist of the season. Kansas City battled back, sending forward Temwa Chawinga streaking through the middle of the field, momentarily untouchable until Spirit keeper MacIver denied Kanas once again with another sliding save.

Nearing the end of the first half, Kansas City's final third became a playground for the Spirit. Kouassi, Cantore and Santos expertly passed around the defense, narrowly missing shots. A goal would finally come, in the 48th minute after Kansas City keeper Lorena misjudged a corner kick; the ball passed through her hands and landed at the feet of Rodman, who effortlessly secured Spirit's 2-0 lead. This was Rodman's first goal of the NWSL season.

The Spirit brought energy right out of the locker room to start the second half. The high-pressure attack quickly paid off when a ball from Hal Hershfelt sent Cantore flying up the right and sent a cross angled back to a patiently waiting Santos to finish the play, netting her second goal of the game and third of the season.

The Spirit defense started to see some more action after the third goal, Tara Rudd, Esme Morgan, Kate Wiesner, and Luchia Di Guglielmo shut down all threats to their net. Claudia Martinez replaced Cantore at the top and immediately made her presence known. Kouassi sprinted from half field, closed in on the visitor net before crossing the ball to Martinez, who sliced a shot past the Kansas City keeper, clinching her first goal of the season to make it 4-0 Spirit.

As the clock counted down the final minutes of the game, Kansas City was rewarded a free kick at the top of the box, and the strike from Ally Sentnor pinged off the crossbar, forcing a full team effort from the Spirit to eventually clear the danger. In the last minute, a successful slide tackle from Tara Rudd, secured the shut out.

Next up, the Spirit will continue its homestand, hosting Racing Louisville FC on Wednesday, April 29. The match will kick off at 7 p.m. EDT and air on Victory+.

-NWSL Match Report-

Match: Washington Spirit vs. Kansas City Current

Date: Friday, April 24, 2025

Venue: Audi Field (Washington, D.C.)

Kickoff: 8 p.m. EDT

Weather: Mostly cloudy, high-60s

Scoring Summary:

Goals 1 2 F

Washington 2 2 4

Kansas City 0 0 0

WAS - Leicy Santos - 25 ¬Â² (assisted by Trinity Rodman)

WAS - Trinity Rodman - 45+3'

WAS - Leicy Santos - 56'

WAS - Claudia Martínez - 75'

Lineups:

WAS: 18 - Sandy MacIver; 6 - Kate Wiesner; 24 - Esme Morgan; 9 - Tara Rudd; 13 - Lucia Di Guglielmo (5 - Élisabeth Tsé, 78'); 4 - Rebeca Bernal; 10 - Leicy Santos; 17 - Hal Hershfelt; 2 - Trinity Rodman (21 - Gift Monday, 78'); 27 - Sofia Cantore (11 - Claudia Martínez, 65'); 19 - Rosemonde Kouassi (16 - Tamara Bolt, 83')

Unused Substitutes: 31 - Kaylie Collins; 11 - Claudia Martínez; 14 - Gabrielle Carle; 26 - Paige Metayer; 29 - Emma Gaines-Ramos; 35 - Madison Haugen

KC: 23 - Lorena; 18 - Izzy Rodriguez; 24 - Gabrielle Robinson; 27 - Kayla Sharples; 5 - Ellie Bravo-Young; 8 - Croix Bethune (66 - Kyra Carusa, 75'); 99 - Debinha (11 - Rocky Rodríguez, 46'); 10 - Lo'eau LaBonta (22 - Bayley Feist, 82'); 6 - Temwa Chawinga (13 - Haley Hopkins, 65'); 21 - Ally Sentnor; 17 - Michelle Cooper (3 - Amelia White, 75')

Unused Substitutes: 1 - Marisa Jordan; 2 - Laney Rouse; 7 - Elizabeth Ball; 55 - Penelope Hocking

Stats Summary: WAS / KC

Shots: 18 / 8

Shots On Goal: 7 / 3

Saves: 3 / 3

Fouls: 17 / 13

Offsides: 2 / 3

Misconduct Summary:

KC - Kayla Sharples - 13 ¬Â² - Yellow Card

KC - Michelle Cooper - 43 ¬Â² - Yellow Card

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