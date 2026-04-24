What to Watch For, Powered by Verizon, as the Orlando Pride Take on Racing Louisville on the Road

Published on April 24, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Orlando Pride News Release







Orlando Pride at Racing Louisville FC

When: Fri, April 24th, 5:30 p.m. ET

Where: Lynn Family Stadium, Louisville, KY

TV: Victory+

As the Pride play Louisville on the road, here are five things to watch for

Cracking The Road Code

The Pride enter the match against Louisville with an opportunity to rewrite one of the most unusual trends in NWSL history. Across 13 all-time meetings in all competitions, neither side has ever earned a road victory, with the home team winning seven times and the two teams drawing six times. Racing has taken four of six at home against Orlando, making this the most-played NWSL matchup in the league without a single road win. The Pride will look to be the first to finally crack the code.

Late Drama, Pride Style

Orlando's 2-1 win over Angel City on April 3 once again showcased the team's resilience, sealed by Haley McCutcheon's winner in the eighth minute of stoppage time. It marked the Pride's sixth tying or go-ahead goal in the 90th minute or later since the start of last season - and their fourth match-winner in that span - both the most in the league during that time.

McCutcheon's Moment

Haley McCutcheon's brace against Angel City was historic in more ways than one. Eight of her 10 career goals have been either match-tying or go-ahead strikes, and her two decisive finishes on April 3 delivered her first career multi-goal game. She achieved the brace in her 161st regular-season appearance, the longest wait for a first brace by a player in league history. Few players deliver in big moments as consistently as McCutcheon.

Defensive Masterclass

Pride defender Oihane continues to establish herself as one of the league's most efficient ball-winners. She ranks second in the NWSL in tackling success rate among players with at least 10 attempts, winning 13 of 14 tackles (92.86%). Her 13 successful tackles also rank second league-wide.

Fifty For The Gaffer

The Pride's 3-2 victory over Angel City also marked a major milestone for head coach Seb Hines, who earned his 50th career win across all competitions. The second-longest-tenured coach in the NWSL, Hines is already the winningest manager in Pride history, with a win percentage just under 50 percent.







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