Tune In: Orlando Pride at Racing Louisville on Victory+

Published on April 24, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Orlando Pride News Release







The Need to Know:

Date & Time: Friday, April 24, 5:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Lynn Family Stadium, Louisville, KY

Competition: NWSL Regular Season

Where to Watch/Listen:

Broadcast: Victory+

The Story:

Across 13 all-time meetings in all competitions, neither side has ever earned a road victory, with the home team winning seven times and the two teams drawing six times. Racing has taken four of the last six at home against Orlando, making this the most-played NWSL matchup in the league without a single road win.

Pride defender Oihane continues to establish herself as one of the league's most efficient ball winners. She ranks second in the NWSL in tackling success rate among players with at least 10 attempts, winning 13 of 14 tackles (92.86%). Her 13 successful tackles also rank second league-wide.

In their last match, the Pride scored a stoppage-time winner, which was their sixth tying or go-ahead goal in the 90th minute or later since the start of last season. Four of those six have been match-winners, and both totals are the most in the league over that period.

Quote of the Week:

"It is always a tough environment to go play in. Bev [Yanez] has done a great job in the last couple of years really installing an identity. They are physical, they are fast, they are direct and we have got to face those challenges while also playing our game. We want to build from the first five games. We have had a nice break and are just ready to kick on now."

- Head Coach Seb Hines

Current Form:

Pride's Last Match: Orlando Pride 2, Angel City FC 1 (4/3/26, Inter&Co Stadium)

Goal-Scorers: Haley McCutcheon (2); Gisele Thompson

Competition: NWSL Regular Season

Racing Louisville FC's Last Match: Houston Dash 4, Racing Louisville FC 3 (4/3/26, Shell Energy Stadium)

Goal-Scorers: Kiki van Zanten (2), Kat Rader, Sarah Puntigam; Taylor Flint (2), Sarah Weber

Competition: NWSL Regular Season

Next Up: Orlando Pride vs. Washington Spirit

Date & Time: Saturday, May 2, 4 p.m. ET

Venue: Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando, Fla.

Broadcast: ION

Competition: NWSL Regular Season







National Women's Soccer League Stories from April 24, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.