Orlando Pride Fall 3-2 on the Road to Racing Louisville FC

Published on April 24, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Orlando Pride News Release







LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Orlando Pride (2-2-2, 8 points) fell 3-2 to Racing Louisville FC (1-3-1, 4 points) in their visit to Lynn Family Stadium on Friday night.

Orlando set the tempo early on, applying pressure with multiple looks at goal, including a Haley McCutcheon effort that rattled off the post, but it was Louisville who opened the scoring with their first shot of the match. In the 19th minute, Lauren Milliet drove toward the 18-yard box before unleashing a powerful long-range strike that curled into the upper corner to give the home side the lead.

The Pride kept pushing and found an equalizer just before halftime on a well-worked counterattack. Anna Moorhouse made a diving save on a headed effort from Sarah Weber before Hailie Mace collected the ball and played it to Marta. The Brazilian squared a pass to Angelina, who immediately lofted a perfectly weighted pass behind the Louisville back line where Barbra Banda outmuscled her defender to calmly slot past the keeper and level the match heading into the break.

Louisville responded just minutes after the restart, scoring two goals in a span of three minutes to retake and double their lead. Banda would score her league-leading fifth goal of the season in second-half stoppage time after finishing off a header from Hannah Anderson, but the Pride were unable to find another equalizer before the final whistle.

The Pride will look to bounce back next week as they return home on Saturday, May 2, to host the Washington Spirit. That match is set to kick off from Inter&Co Stadium at 4 p.m. ET.

Scoring Summary:

19' Lauren Milliet (Kayla Fischer) - LOU 1, ORL 0

45+6' Barbra Banda (Angelina) - LOU 1, ORL 1

47' Sarah Weber (Katie O'Kane) - LOU 2, ORL 1

50' Lauren Milliet (Emma Sears) - LOU 3, ORL 1

90+3' Barbra Banda (Hannah Anderson) - LOU 3, ORL 2

Head Coach Seb Hines:

"Frustrated, obviously. Never like losing games, especially in the manner that we lost today. I thought we did well in the first half and created a lot of opportunities. They scored a great goal from the edge of the box, but we get ourselves back into the game going into halftime. Then we just came out flat. Allowing a team like Louisville to go two goals up after five minutes into the second half, we can't allow teams to do that. We built momentum into the second half, created some decent opportunities and got one right at the end. It just didn't land for us to get that equalizing goal. It really did come down to those five minutes in the second half. We talk about it a lot. How do we get that intensity? How do we start the half like we finished? That is going to be a real reflection point going into the next game."

Match Notes:

Barbra Banda scored her fourth and fifth goals of the season, which leads the team and the league.

Angelina earned her first assist of the season on Banda's first-half strike. It was also her fifth career assist across all competitions with Orlando.

Hannah Anderson earned her first career assist with the Pride on Banda's second goal.

Anna Moorhouse made two saves on the night and became just the 10th goalkeeper in NWSL history to reach 250 saves for one team.

Banda's goal in the 90+3rd minute is the third goal the Pride have scored in the final 15 minutes of the second half this season, which leads the league.

Head Coach Seb Hines made one change to his Starting XI with Marta reentering the lineup. Next Match: The Pride will return home to Inter&Co Stadium to face off against the Washington Spirit on Saturday, May 2. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. ET on ION.

Teams 1 2 F

Racing Louisville FC 1 2 3

Orlando Pride 1 0 1

Scoring Summary:

LOU - Lauren Milliet (Kayla Fischer) 19'

ORL - Barbra Banda (Angelina) 45+6'

LOU - Sarah Weber (Katie O'Kane) 47'

LOU - Lauren Milliet (Emma Sears) 50'

ORL - Barbra Banda (Hannah Anderson) 90+3'

Misconduct Summary:

ORL - Haley McCutcheon (Yellow Card) 90'

LOU - Makenna Morris (Yellow Card) 90+1'

Lineups/Substitutions

Orlando Pride Ã¢Ë' GK Anna Moorhouse; D Cori Dyke (Julie Doyle 75'), Rafaelle, Hailie Mace, Oihane (Hannah Anderson 63'); M Ally Lemos (Seven Castain 63'), Haley McCutcheon, Angelina; F Barbra Banda, Marta (c) (Summer Yates 56'), Solai Washington (Simone Jackson 63')

Substitutes Not Used: GK Cara Martin; D Nicole Payne; M Luana; F Reagan Raabe

Racing Louisville FC - GK Jordyn Bloomer; D Lauren Milliet (Quincy McMahon 90+4'), Arin Wright, Ellie Jean, Courtney Petersen; M Taylor Flint, Katie O'Kane, Ella Hase, Emma Sears (Makenna Morris 70'); F Kayla Fischer (Macey Hodge 70'), Sarah Weber (Maja Lardner 90+4')

Substitutes Not Used: GK Maddie Prohaska; D Macy Blackburn, Avery Ciorbu; F Audrey McKeen, Taylor White

Details of the Game:

Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

Weather: Clear

Date: April 24, 2026

Attendance: 4,928

Stats:

Possession:

LOU - 39%

ORL - 61%

Shots:

LOU - 11

ORL - 27

Shots on Goal:

LOU - 5

ORL - 11

Saves:

LOU - 9

ORL - 2

Fouls:

LOU - 9

ORL - 7

Offsides:

LOU - 2

ORL - 2

Corners:

LOU - 5

ORL - 10

Heineken Star of the Match: Barbra Banda







National Women's Soccer League Stories from April 24, 2026

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