Houston Dash Host North Carolina Courage for Kids Night

Published on April 24, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Houston Dash News Release







HOUSTON - The Houston Dash continue a three-match homestand on Saturday, April 25, as they host the North Carolina Courage at 7:00 p.m. at Shell Energy Stadium. The club will celebrate Kids Night with family-friendly activations across the concourse, and tickets for fans under 18 are available for just $5.

Pre-match activities will begin at 5:00 p.m. CT in the North Plaza, with additional in-stadium activations starting at 6:00 p.m. CT. A full overview can be found HERE. Fans can also look forward to the Dash "Band of the Match," as the Galena Park High School Band returns to amplify the match experience throughout the evening. The Dash will continue the Band of the Match initiative throughout the season, with fans encouraged to nominate local bands to participate.

WHO:

Houston Dash vs North Carolina Courage

WHEN:

Saturday, April 25 - 7:00 p.m. CT

STREAM/TV:

NWSL+: Joa Malfa and Jordan Angeli

Global Feed: Matt Pederson and Erika Tymrak

The Dash resume league play following a dramatic 4-3 victory over Racing Louisville FC on April 3 at Shell Energy Stadium, extending their unbeaten run at home to seven matches. Midfielder Kiki Van Zanten delivered a standout performance with a brace, while forward Kat Rader and midfielder Sarah Puntigam each converted from the penalty spot, including the stoppage-time winner that secured all three points for Houston. Van Zanten also drew the decisive penalty and was named NWSL Player of the Week for Week 4 following her performance. The 24-year-old currently leads the league in goals scored this season with four.

Houston also announced a series of roster updates ahead of Saturday's match. The club signed defender Natalie Bain through the 2026 NWSL season and she will report to the team in May following the conclusion of her academic term at Xavier University. Additionally, forward Makenzy Robbe was placed on the Season Ending Injury list after suffering a knee injury earlier this month in training. Robbe underwent successful surgery earlier this month and her recovery will be managed by the Dash medical team. The forward, one of nine new signings ahead of the 2026 campaign, made an immediate impact by scoring the game-winning goal in Houston's 1-0 victory over San Diego on March 14.

The Dash also announced that the club and defender Christen Westphal have mutually agreed to terminate her contract. Westphal joined Houston ahead of the 2025 season following a trade with San Diego Wave FC and made her club debut on April 12, 2025, against Angel City FC at Shell Energy Stadium. She appeared in nine matches for the Dash during the 2025 season, earning seven starts.

Eight Dash players returned from international duty and will be available for selection. Goalkeeper Jane Campbell and defender Avery Patterson represented the U.S. Women's National Team in a three-match series against Japan. Puntigam joined Austria for a pair of World Cup qualifying matches and captained the side in the first match. Van Zanten represented Jamaica in a World Cup qualifying match against Guyana on Saturday, April 18, contributing to two of Jamaica's four goals. Evelina Duljan (Sweden U-23) continued preparations for upcoming international competitions, while Linda Ullmark (U.S. U-20) scored the opening goal against Brazil, marking her third goal in five U-20 caps. Leah Klenke and Kat Rader were in camp with the U.S. U-23 squad for a trio of matches in Spain.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from April 24, 2026

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