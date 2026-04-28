Houston Dash Sign USL Super League Player of the Year Emina Ekić

Published on April 28, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Houston Dash News Release







HOUSTON - The Houston Dash announced today the signing of midfielder Emina Ekić through the 2027 NWSL season and the contract includes a mutual option for 2028. The 26-year-old joins the Dash following a transfer from Lexington SC in the USL Super League.

Ekić scored two goals and tallied four assists for Lexington last season. The midfielder spent the 2024/2025 season with Spokane Zephyr FC, where she earned USL Super League Player of the Year honors in the inaugural campaign. Ekić scored the first goal in club history and was named to the All-League First Team. She led the team with 10 goals and six assists during the 2024/2025 season with Spokane.

The Louisville native began her professional career in Kentucky after being selected fifth overall in the 2021 NWSL Draft by Racing Louisville FC. She made her NWSL debut on April 10, 2021, and led the team to their first ever victory on May 21. The midfielder scored a goal and tallied an assist in the historic 2-0 victory over the Washington Spirit. Her goal against the Spirit was also the first regular season goal in Racing Louisville history.

In 2022, Ekić joined Melbourne City FC on loan in Australia's A-League Women before signing a two-year contract with the club. She recorded 12 goals across 27 appearances during her time in Australia and helped the club reach the 2023/2024 Cup Final.

At the international level, Ekić represents Bosnia and Herzegovina, making her senior debut in 2023. She has since competed in UEFA Nations League and European Championship qualifying campaigns. The midfielder scored her first international goal in 2024 and recorded a brace on March 7, 2026, before adding another goal on April 18, 2026, against Liechtenstein in pair of 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup qualifying matches.

At the University of Louisville, Ekić made an immediate impact, earning ACC Co-Freshman of the Year honors in 2017 after leading the team with seven goals. She continued to build on that success with All-ACC First Team recognition in 2018, a career-high eight goals in 2019 and ACC Offensive Player of the Year honors in 2020.







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