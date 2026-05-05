Houston Dash Hit the Road for a Midweek Clash against Utah Royals FC

Published on May 5, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Houston Dash News Release







HOUSTON - The Houston Dash travel to Salt Lake City for their first midweek game of the season as they face Utah Royals FC on Wednesday, May 6 at 9 p.m. CT. Fans can watch the match live on CBS Sports and stream it on Paramount+ starting at 8:55 p.m. CT.

WHO:

Houston Dash at Utah Royals FC

WHEN:

Wednesday, May 6 - 9:00 p.m. CT

STREAM/TV:

CBS Sports Network: Joe Malfa and Darian Jenkins

Global Feed: Maura Sheridan and Gery Bailey

The Dash have collected 10 points through their first six matches of the season (3-2-1 WLD), marking the third time in club history the team has reached double-digit points at this stage of a campaign. Houston enters Wednesday's match following a scoreless draw against Seattle Reign FC last weekend at Shell Energy Stadium. The result marked the third clean sheet of the season for goalkeeper Jane Campbell, who recorded her 45th career regular-season shutout. Midfielder Sarah Puntigam also reached a milestone in the match, making her 50th regular-season appearance after entering in the second half.

The Dash return to Shell Energy Stadium on Saturday, May 9 to host Denver Summit FC for Women's Empowerment Night, presented by United Airlines. This match will feature a meet and greet with WNBA legend Sheryl Swoopes prior to kickoff. For tickets and additional information, visit HoustonDash.com.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 5, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.