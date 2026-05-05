Houston Dash Hit the Road for a Midweek Clash against Utah Royals FC
Published on May 5, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Houston Dash News Release
HOUSTON - The Houston Dash travel to Salt Lake City for their first midweek game of the season as they face Utah Royals FC on Wednesday, May 6 at 9 p.m. CT. Fans can watch the match live on CBS Sports and stream it on Paramount+ starting at 8:55 p.m. CT.
WHO:
Houston Dash at Utah Royals FC
WHEN:
Wednesday, May 6 - 9:00 p.m. CT
STREAM/TV:
CBS Sports Network: Joe Malfa and Darian Jenkins
Global Feed: Maura Sheridan and Gery Bailey
The Dash have collected 10 points through their first six matches of the season (3-2-1 WLD), marking the third time in club history the team has reached double-digit points at this stage of a campaign. Houston enters Wednesday's match following a scoreless draw against Seattle Reign FC last weekend at Shell Energy Stadium. The result marked the third clean sheet of the season for goalkeeper Jane Campbell, who recorded her 45th career regular-season shutout. Midfielder Sarah Puntigam also reached a milestone in the match, making her 50th regular-season appearance after entering in the second half.
The Dash return to Shell Energy Stadium on Saturday, May 9 to host Denver Summit FC for Women's Empowerment Night, presented by United Airlines. This match will feature a meet and greet with WNBA legend Sheryl Swoopes prior to kickoff. For tickets and additional information, visit HoustonDash.com.
National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 5, 2026
- Aissata Traore Wins NWSL Goal of the Week - Boston Legacy FC
- Houston Dash Hit the Road for a Midweek Clash against Utah Royals FC - Houston Dash
- Carson Pickett Named Denver Summit FC's Nominee for the 2026 Lauren Holiday Impact Award Presented by Nationwide - Denver Summit FC
- Goalkeeper Morgan Messner Signs Portland Thorns Contract Extension - Portland Thorns FC
- Houston Dash Hit the Road for a Midweek Clash against Utah Royals FC - Houston Dash
- Utah Royals Searching Fifth Consecutive Win over Houston Dash at Home - Utah Royals FC
- San Diego Wave FC Defender Kennedy Wesley Named to NWSL Best XI for April - San Diego Wave FC
- Portland Thorns Announce Bank of America as Partner to Expand Community Access to Soccer and Official Wealth Management Partner - Portland Thorns FC
- Five Washington Spirit Players Named to NWSL's Best XI of the Month, Presented by Amazon Prime - Washington Spirit
- Gotham FC's Rose Lavelle Named to NWSL Best XI of the Month for April - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Houston Dash Midfielder Kiki Van Zanten Named to April Best XI of the Month, Presented by Amazon Prime - Houston Dash
- Orlando Pride Launch "First Match on Us" Program - Orlando Pride
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Other Recent Houston Dash Stories
- Houston Dash Hit the Road for a Midweek Clash against Utah Royals FC
- Houston Dash Hit the Road for a Midweek Clash against Utah Royals FC
- Houston Dash Midfielder Kiki Van Zanten Named to April Best XI of the Month, Presented by Amazon Prime
- Houston Dash Earn Third Clean Sheet of the Season
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