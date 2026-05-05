Portland Thorns Announce Bank of America as Partner to Expand Community Access to Soccer and Official Wealth Management Partner

Published on May 5, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Portland Thorns FC News Release







PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Thorns today announced a new multi-year community-focused partnership with Bank of America as well as naming the company the club's Official Wealth Management Partner. Built on a shared commitment to community impact, the partnership will create meaningful opportunities for youth, families, and businesses across the Portland region.

Central to the partnership is Soccer with Us, Bank of America's signature community program focused on expanding access to the game of soccer for youth. In collaboration with the Thorns, the initiative will help remove barriers to participation and create more opportunities for kids across Portland to experience the sport in an inclusive and supportive environment.

"Two of Portland's most established institutions coming together means we can do this at real scale," said Alexis Lee, President of Business Operations for the Portland Thorns. "Through Soccer with Us, youth clinics, and our 'My First Game' experience, we're opening the game up to more kids and families across the region. Bank of America is putting real resources behind all of it, and that's what makes this partnership significant."

Through the partnership, Bank of America will also sponsor a series of youth clinics throughout the season, further extending access to high-quality coaching and engagement opportunities for young players. Additionally, the collaboration will support the Thorns' "My First Game" experience, helping introduce new fans to the club and ensuring more families have the opportunity to attend a match at Providence Park for the first time. Bank of America branding will also be featured on the Thorns' training kit, worn by players during organized practices and training sessions.

"The Portland Thorns are a source of pride and inspiration across our region," said Marc Compton, Oregon and Southwest Washington managing director, Bank of America Private Bank. "Beyond being cultural icons, they embody the power of women's sports to drive lasting economic benefits that uplift local businesses and contribute to Portland's overall vitality. Together, we will create pathways for more young people around Portland to learn, grow, and envision big things for their futures."

In recognition of the growing influence of women's sports to inspire and drive lasting economic impact and empowerment, the Thorns-Bank of America partnership will uplift local entrepreneurs through initiatives such as the Game Ball Delivery and the Playmakers of Portland program, spotlighting business owners and community leaders.







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