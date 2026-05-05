Houston Dash Midfielder Kiki Van Zanten Named to April Best XI of the Month, Presented by Amazon Prime
Published on May 5, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Houston Dash News Release
HOUSTON - Houston Dash midfielder Kiki Van Zanten was named the April Best XI of the Month, presented by Amazon Prime, the league announced today.
Van Zanten has been a key figure in Houston's offense to open the season, leading the team with four goals through the opening stretch of the campaign. The 24-year-old has scored four goals in six matches, including back-to-back braces at Shell Energy Stadium.
With two braces this season, Van Zanten becomes the fourth player in club history to record multiple braces in a single campaign, joining Kealia Watt and Rachel Daly. She now has two career braces, tied for third-most in club history alongside Sofia Huerta.
The Jamaican international delivered a standout performance in Houston's 4-3 victory over Racing Louisville FC on April 3, finishing with two goals and drawing the decisive penalty kick in stoppage time. Following that performance, Van Zanten earned NWSL Player of the Week honors.
The Dash will travel to Salt Lake City later today for their first midweek game of the season as they face Utah Royals FC on Wednesday, May 6 at 9 a.m. CT. The team returns to Shell Energy Stadium on Saturday, May 9 to host Denver Summit FC for Inspiring Women's Night, presented by United Airlines. For tickets and additional information, visit HoustonDash.com.
National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 5, 2026
- Houston Dash Hit the Road for a Midweek Clash against Utah Royals FC - Houston Dash
- Carson Pickett Named Denver Summit FC's Nominee for the 2026 Lauren Holiday Impact Award Presented by Nationwide - Denver Summit FC
- Goalkeeper Morgan Messner Signs Portland Thorns Contract Extension - Portland Thorns FC
- Houston Dash Hit the Road for a Midweek Clash against Utah Royals FC - Houston Dash
- Utah Royals Searching Fifth Consecutive Win over Houston Dash at Home - Utah Royals FC
- San Diego Wave FC Defender Kennedy Wesley Named to NWSL Best XI for April - San Diego Wave FC
- Portland Thorns Announce Bank of America as Partner to Expand Community Access to Soccer and Official Wealth Management Partner - Portland Thorns FC
- Five Washington Spirit Players Named to NWSL's Best XI of the Month, Presented by Amazon Prime - Washington Spirit
- Gotham FC's Rose Lavelle Named to NWSL Best XI of the Month for April - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Houston Dash Midfielder Kiki Van Zanten Named to April Best XI of the Month, Presented by Amazon Prime - Houston Dash
- Orlando Pride Launch "First Match on Us" Program - Orlando Pride
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Houston Dash Stories
- Houston Dash Hit the Road for a Midweek Clash against Utah Royals FC
- Houston Dash Hit the Road for a Midweek Clash against Utah Royals FC
- Houston Dash Midfielder Kiki Van Zanten Named to April Best XI of the Month, Presented by Amazon Prime
- Houston Dash Earn Third Clean Sheet of the Season
- Houston Dash Close Three-Game Homestand against Seattle Reign FC