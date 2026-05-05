Houston Dash Midfielder Kiki Van Zanten Named to April Best XI of the Month, Presented by Amazon Prime

Published on May 5, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Houston Dash News Release







HOUSTON - Houston Dash midfielder Kiki Van Zanten was named the April Best XI of the Month, presented by Amazon Prime, the league announced today.

Van Zanten has been a key figure in Houston's offense to open the season, leading the team with four goals through the opening stretch of the campaign. The 24-year-old has scored four goals in six matches, including back-to-back braces at Shell Energy Stadium.

With two braces this season, Van Zanten becomes the fourth player in club history to record multiple braces in a single campaign, joining Kealia Watt and Rachel Daly. She now has two career braces, tied for third-most in club history alongside Sofia Huerta.

The Jamaican international delivered a standout performance in Houston's 4-3 victory over Racing Louisville FC on April 3, finishing with two goals and drawing the decisive penalty kick in stoppage time. Following that performance, Van Zanten earned NWSL Player of the Week honors.

The Dash will travel to Salt Lake City later today for their first midweek game of the season as they face Utah Royals FC on Wednesday, May 6 at 9 a.m. CT. The team returns to Shell Energy Stadium on Saturday, May 9 to host Denver Summit FC for Inspiring Women's Night, presented by United Airlines. For tickets and additional information, visit HoustonDash.com.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 5, 2026

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