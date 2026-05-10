Houston Dash Drop Points to Close Three-Match Stretch

Published on May 9, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Houston Dash News Release







HOUSTON - The Houston Dash dropped points at Shell Energy Stadium following a 4-1 loss to Denver Summit FC earlier today. The match was delayed by 96 minutes due to inclement weather near the venue, and this was the first weather delay of the year.

Tonight's match saw goalkeeper Jane Campbell make her 200th appearance across all competitions with the Houston Dash. The Dash captain is the first NWSL goalkeeper to reach the milestone with a single club. Additionally, midfielder Danny Colaprico became the third field player and fourth player overall in league history to make their 200th regular-season start.

Denver Summit FC opened the scoring in the 16th minute after Yazmeen Ryan found Janine Sonis at the far post. Denver doubled its lead in the 33rd minute after capitalizing on a forced turnover in the final third.

Houston was awarded a penalty kick following a foul on Colaprico inside the box. Midfielder Maggie Graham converted from the spot to score her second goal of the season. The Dash has now converted three of its four penalty kick attempts this season, the most attempts by any club in the league.

Denver added a third goal in the 47th minute after Ayo Oke delivered a cross into the box for Delanie Sheehan, who finished with a header. The visitors added a fourth goal in the 71st minute and Sonis finished the evening with a brace.

Houston created an early opportunity in the third minute after forward Kate Faasse played a ball into the box for forward Kat Rader, but her effort went over the crossbar. Faasse threatened again moments later following a long ball into the attacking third, but Denver's backline forced the clearance.

Campbell was called into action in the ninth minute of the match, making a save with her torso to deny Oke. The Dash captain finished the night with two saves.

Houston threatened again in the 25th minute after Graham received a ball from defender Malia Berkely and dribbled down the left flank before cutting inside the box for a shot, but goalkeeper Abby Smith got a touch on the ball to force the save.

Defender Avery Patterson earned Houston a corner kick in the 28th minute following a shot from outside the box. Rader delivered the corner into the box for defender Leah Klenke, but the Denver goalkeeper made the save.

Houston created an opportunity in the 55th minute after Faasse received a through ball and fired a shot toward the top of the net, but her effort was saved by Smith.

Rader threatened again in the 77th minute after dribbling at the top of the box and attempting a right-footed shot, but the effort went over the crossbar. The Dash threatened again moments later when defender Cate Hardin struck a shot toward the bottom corner of the near post, but the attempt was cleared.

The Dash travel CPKC Stadium to face the Kansas City Current on Friday, May 15 and return to Shell Energy on Saturday, May 20 to host San Diego Wave FC for a Midweek Match Up Special with kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. CT. Tickets for that match and all Houston Dash matches are available HERE via Tixr, the Club's official ticket provider.

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Houston Dash (3-4-1; 10 pts.) 1-4 Denver Summit FC (2-3-3; 9 pts.)

NWSL Regular Season - Game 8

Shell Energy Stadium - Houston, Texas

Attendance: 7,111

TEAM 1H 2H FT

Houston Dash 1 0 1

Denver Summit FC 2 2 4

DEN: Janine Sonis 1 (Yazmeen Ryan 2) 15'

DEN: Natasha Flint 4 (unassisted) 34'

HOU: Maggie Graham 2 (penalty kick) 44'

DEN: Delanie Sheehan 1 (Ayo Oke 1) 49'

DEN: Janine Sonis 2 (Yazmeen Ryan 3) 72'

Houston Dash: Jane Campbell (c); Leah Klenke (Lisa Boattin 78'), Malia Berkely, Paige Nielsen, Avery Patterson; Danielle Colaprico (Sarah Puntigam 62'), Maggie Graham; Kat Rader, Linda Ullmark (Emina Ekić 78'); Kate Faasse (Messiah Bright 84'), Clarissa Larisey (Cate Hardin 46')

Unused substitutes: Caroline DeLisle, Allysha Chapman, Evelina Duljan, Sophie Schmidt

Denver Summit FC: Abby Smith; Natalie Means (Carson Pickett 60'), Kaleigh Kurtz, Eva Gaetino, Janine Sonis (c); Devin Lynch, Delanie Sheehan, Yazmeen Ryan, Natasha Flint (Emma Regan 90'); Ayo Oke (Yuna McCormack 59') Melissa Kössler (Olivia Thomas 82')

Unused substitutes: Megan Reid,Ally Brazier, Yuna McCormack, Yuzuki Yamamoto, Pauline Peyraud-Magnin, Nahikari Garcia

DISCIPLINE:

HOU: Danielle Colaprico (tactical foul; foul) 51'

HOU: Linda Ullmark (tactical foul; foul) 74'

OFFICIALS:

Referee: Laadi Issaka

Assistant: Matthew Rodman

Assistant: Ben Rigel

Fourth Official: Calin Radosav

VAR: Anya Voigt

Weather: 78 degrees, thunderstorms







National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 9, 2026

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