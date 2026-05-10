Gotham FC Battles for Point at Home against Boston

Published on May 9, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release







Jaedyn Shaw scored the opening goal at Sports Illustrated Stadium in front of one of the largest crowds in Gotham FC history, but the home team battled to a 1-1 draw against the visiting Boston Legacy FC on Saturday night.

The announced attendance of 11,308 was the fourth-largest regular-season figure in club history, filling the lower bowl at SIS with U.S. Women's National Team head coach Emma Hayes and New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani in the crowd.

"I know how this league is - you need to compete and win every day," said Gotham FC coach Juan Carlos Amorós. "The team has been fantastic the last few games and today as well. We couldn't find the final piece, but it's important to see the determination and heart of the team. The last 25 to 30 minutes, we put them under a lot of pressure. The connection with the fans and the environment was great. Sometimes you win, sometimes you lose, sometimes you draw, but I like knowing my team always wants to win and gives everything for that."

Gotham FC (4-2-3, 15 points) held fifth place in the NWSL standings with the point, maintaining its status as the league's top defense with just five goals conceded in nine matches.

Amorós's team came away from Saturday's match frustrated that its breakthrough winning moment never came despite relentless attacking pressure in the second half. Gotham FC doubled up Boston on expected goals (2.05-0.88) thanks to a 17-6 advantage on attempted shots and 34 touches in the opposition box to Boston's eight. But the post and a last-ditch defensive effort denied Gotham a late game-winner.

Shaw's goal in the 37th minute broke open a cagey, physical start to the game, with the 21-year-old scoring her 20th career NWSL goal on a rebound off a parried shot from Esther González. It was Shaw's third consecutive game with a goal contribution.

Alba Caño's redirection of Barbara Olivieri's cross leveled the score just three minutes later.

It was Gotham FC midfielder Jaelin Howell whose shot in the 88th minute required an excellent save from Boston goalkeeper Casey Murphy, who pushed the low effort onto the post. Katie Lampson's rebound effort was blocked away.

Now Gotham FC heads to the West Coast for a Friday night showdown against Seattle Reign FC on May 15. Kickoff is set for 10 p.m. ET, with coverage on Victory+.

Key Match Points

Midfielder Jaedyn Shaw scored her 20th career NWSL regular season goal, becoming the second-youngest player in league history behind Olivia Moultrie to reach the milestone.

Shaw has recorded a goal or assist in three consecutive matches, matching the longest such streak of her career. She also scored in each of her first three career NWSL appearances.

Gotham FC saw its shutout streak end at 340 minutes, the second-longest streak in club history and the club's longest since 2013.

Defender Tierna Davidson played the full 90 minutes for the first time since March 23, 2025.

Forward Esther González made her 50th career NWSL regular season start, all with Gotham FC.

Midfielder Jaelin Howell recorded six interceptions and won four of her six tackles.

Forward Midge Purce played 73 minutes, moving to 4,992 career NWSL regular season minutes with Gotham FC.

Defender Emily Sonnett made just the fourth substitute appearance of her 173-game NWSL regular season career.

Sonnett played 25 minutes, moving to 4,972 career NWSL regular season minutes with Gotham FC.

Gotham FC vs. Boston Legacy FC

Saturday, May 9, 2026

6:30 p.m. ET kickoff

Sports Illustrated Stadium; Harrison, New Jersey

Attendance: 11,308

Weather: 58 degrees, cloudy

Gotham FC (1, 0 - 1)

Boston Legacy FC (1, 0 - 1)

Scoring Summary

Gotham FC

37' - Jaedyn Shaw

Boston Legacy FC

40' - Alba Caño (Barbara Olivieri)

Gotham FC (4-3-3): 30 - Ann-Katrin Berger (GK); 23 - Midge Purce (73' 4 - Lilly Reale), 27 - Jess Carter, 15 - Tierna Davidson (C), 18 - Guro Reiten; 7 - Jaelin Howell, 11 - Sarah Schupansky (65' 6 - Emily Sonnett), 13 - Savannah McCaskill (84' 21 - Sofia Cook); 2 - Jordynn Dudley, 9 - Esther González, 10 - Jaedyn Shaw (84' 28 - Katie Lampson)

Unused substitutes: 1 - Shelby Hogan (GK); 14 - Talia Sommer, 17 - Mak Whitham, 24 - Andrea Kitahata, 34 - Khyah Harper

Head coach: Juan Carlos Amorós

Boston Legacy FC FC (4-3-3): 1 - Casey Murphy; 4 - Emerson Elgin, 24 - Laís Araújo, 53 - Bianca St-Georges; 12 - Nichelle Prince (C), 5 - Josefine Hasbo (71' 15 - Aleigh Gambone), 6 - Annie Karich, 26 - Alba Caño (86' 11 - Chloe Ricketts), 8 - Samantha Smith (57' 16 - Jorelyn Carabali); 9 - Amanda Gutierres (86' 7 - Amanda Allen), 21 - Barbara Olivieri (57' 14 - Aissata Traore)

Unused substitutes: 18 - Laural Ivory GK; 10 - Ella Stevens,14 - Aissata Traore, 23 - Samantha Angel, 34 - Larael Ansbrow

Head coach: Filipa Patão

Stats Summary

GFC / BOS

Expected Goals: 2.05 / 0.88

Shots: 17 / 6

Shots on Goal: 7 / 4

Saves: 3 / 6

Corners: 11 / 3

Fouls: 13 / 21

Offside: 0 / 3

Misconduct Summary

Gotham FC

70' - Gotham FC Bench (Yellow Card - Dissent)

Boston Legacy FC

21' - Barbara Olivieri (Yellow Card - Reckless Offense)

28' - Samantha Smith (Yellow Card - Tactical Foul)

45+2' - Alba Caño (Yellow Card - Dissent)

67' - Laís Araújo (Yellow Card - Off the Ball Foul)

Officials

Referee: Matt Thompson

Assistant Referee 1: Sarah Gaddes

Assistant Referee 2: Jessica Carnevale

4th Official: Amin Hadzic

VAR: Alyssa Pennington

AVAR: Kevin Huet

Key Quotes

HEAD COACH JUAN CARLOS AMORÓS

On consistency and the team's growth heading into Concacaf competition

I agree that the table doesn't tell the whole story. We spoke internally a lot about wanting to be consistent with our performances and with the way we play. The last two or three weeks, the team has found more rhythm while adapting to new players and different positions. Winning Concacaf is something we take a lot of pride in, and we want to go to Mexico and win again.

It's been a demanding period because we really haven't stopped since last season ended.

The key for us is understanding who we are, how we want to play and maintaining the culture we've built. This group are winners. If you watched the game without knowing the teams, you would know which team wanted to win.

MIDFIELDER SARAH SCHUPANSKY

On the team's performance in the draw against Boston

There are a lot of key takeaways from this match. There's room for improvement when it comes to our build and being clinical in the final third. That's something we take pride in, so when we don't convert the chances we create, it never feels good. But we learn from it, move on and come back stronger next game.

FORWARD MIDGE PURCE

On the atmosphere at Sports Illustrated Stadium

It was really fun. One of the most rewarding things about being a pro athlete is performing in front of people who understand the sport. That's something special about our fans. They recognize the moments in the game, they react to them and they create energy. We have a special crowd here, and building that family and that 12th player is really something special.

DEFENDER LILLY REALE

On her progression since returning to the field

It's been good. There were some minor setbacks coming back, which was frustrating. Now it's about being healthy and feeling like I can contribute to the team. I'm taking it day by day, still being young and trying to contribute wherever I can while leaning on my teammates. I think we're creating something special right now, and continuing to climb is the goal. Whatever I can contribute to that, I'm happy to do.

MIDFIELDER JAEDYN SHAW

On the team's performance in the draw against Boston

We all want to win. We want the three points and we want to win at home, so it's obviously disappointing for us. But I think it was a good performance overall. We didn't finish all of our chances and win the game, but we still played together, fought to the very end and had some really good moments.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 9, 2026

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