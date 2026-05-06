Gotham FC to Celebrate Global Game with Club & Country, Presented by TYLENOL®

Published on May 6, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release







JERSEY CITY, N.J. - As the global soccer spotlight turns to the United States this summer, Gotham FC will celebrate the international spirit of the game with Club & Country, presented by TYLENOL®, on Saturday, May 9, at 6:30 p.m. ET at Sports Illustrated Stadium against Boston Legacy FC, marking the expansion side's debut visit to the New York and New Jersey region.

In partnership with TYLENOL®, the club's Official Pain Reliever, the evening will spotlight Gotham's star-studded roster of World Cup champions and Olympic medalists representing seven countries on the global stage, while honoring the past and present legends who helped shape the women's game.

Fans can join in on the excitement with exclusive giveaways and can't-miss activations throughout the night, including a Gotham FC player deck of cards - presented by TYLENOL® - for the first 5,000 supporters available at the Toyota, InterMex, B1 and C Gates.

Club & Country Night will feature U.S. Women's National Team head coach Emma Hayes as the honorary Torch Lighter, participating in Gotham's signature prematch tradition. Grammy nominee and Suffs original Broadway cast member Ally Bonino will perform the national anthem ahead of kickoff.

At halftime, the Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company will deliver a special performance in celebration of Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander (AANHPI) Heritage Month.

Other gameday activations include:

Legends Live: Ali Krieger and Sue Bird

Gotham FC will host Legends Live, a special prematch conversation featuring two-time FIFA Women's World Cup champion Ali Krieger and five-time Olympic gold medalist Sue Bird. Moderated by ESPN's Alexis Nunes, the discussion will highlight the global impact of women's sports, the experience of competing on the world stage and Gotham's role in elevating international talent.

The event will take place at 5 p.m. in the Hype House at Sports Illustrated Stadium and is free for all ticketed fans with RSVP. Click here for more information.

Ticket Offers - Sip and Snack Pack, Youth Soccer Night

Fans can take advantage of the $40 Sip and Snack Pack, the ultimate pregame combo that includes a match ticket to the can't-miss East Coast showdown with Boston, plus a mixed drink and fries at Keepers Bar & Restaurant.

Club & Country Night will also serve as a Youth Soccer Night group experience. Tickets start at $28 and include an exclusive Gotham FC headband and the option to participate in an on-field parade. For more information on group outings and packages for 10 or more, email groupsales@gothamfc.com.

Fan Fest, presented by CarMax

Beginning at 4 p.m., Fan Fest, presented by CarMax, will feature live entertainment from the fan-favorite Atomic Funk Band along with a variety of interactive activations, including the TYLENOL® Precision Kick and TYLENOL® One Touch experiences. Fans can capture a moment with all three of Gotham's recent titles - the 2023 and 2025 NWSL Championships and the 2024-25 Concacaf W Champions Cup - at a special trophy photo opportunity.

Additional activities include the RWJBarnabas Mini Pitch, Grüns gummy sampling, a sign-making station, face painting for fans of all ages and more.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 6, 2026

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