Keith Mccloat Named Vice President, Chief Financial Officer of NWSL Atlanta 2028

Published on May 6, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Atlanta News Release







ATLANTA - Further establishing the leadership team for Atlanta's NWSL club, AMB Sports and Entertainment (AMBSE) has named Keith McCloat Vice President, Chief Financial Officer of NWSL Atlanta 2028.

As Chief Financial Officer, McCloat will oversee all day-to-day finance and operational support functions, driving accuracy, efficiency and responsiveness across financial planning, budgets, systems, reporting and business support services. Reporting to President of Soccer, AMBSE Mauricio Culebro, he will serve as a trusted financial and strategic advisor to Culebro and the full AMBSE leadership team, supporting short-term performance and long-term financial priorities for the club among other responsibilities. He will begin his tenure on Monday, May 11.

"As we continue to build the foundation of NWSL Atlanta 2028, we set out to identify the best candidate with the knowledge, experience and demeanor to lead the financial functions of our newest club," said AMBSE Chief Executive Officer Rich McKay. "In addition to his extensive experience with the New York Mets, Keith's attention to detail and passion for his craft was evident as we went through the interview process. We're excited to welcome Keith to the organization and have full confidence he will excel as Chief Financial Officer. I'd like to thank our search committee, including the team at Sportsology, for their time and dedication to this process."

McCloat joins NWSL Atlanta 2028 after spending the past nine years with the New York Mets where he most recently served as Senior Director of Financial Planning and Analysis for the club. With the Mets, McCloat led the budget and forecasting processes, partnered with senior leadership and ownership to inform and execute the organization's short- and long-term strategic plans, and served as a financial advisor on special projects and initiatives across the club.

"I am truly excited to join AMB Sports and Entertainment and become part of an organization with such an extraordinary culture and proven track record of building world-class franchises," said McCloat. The opportunity to build and launch an NWSL club at such a pivotal moment for both women's soccer and this city is truly an honor. Atlanta has proven soccer belongs here, and I look forward to carrying out Arthur Blank's vision in support of that."

McCloat joined the Mets in 2017 as manager of finance, where he helped build the organization's newly created finance department with a focus on planning, reporting and strategic decision-making. Prior to his tenure with the Mets, McCloat spent three years with the Hearst Corporation, a global media company.

A native of Long Island, N.Y., McCloat earned a Master of Business Administration and a Bachelor of Business Administration from Loyola University Maryland.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 6, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.