NC Courage Place Payton Crawford on Season-Ending Injury List

Published on May 6, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

North Carolina Courage News Release







CARY, N.C. - The North Carolina Courage today confirmed forward Payton Crawford (née Linnehan) suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) during a training session on the team's road trip to Houston and Boston. Crawford will be placed on the Season-Ending Injury list and will miss the remainder of the 2026 season.

The injury occurred during a six-day road stretch in which the Courage played back-to-back away matches against the Houston Dash and the Boston Legacy. Crawford was evaluated on the road before returning to the Triangle to meet with team doctors and the full medical staff.

The Courage now have 25 active players, 24 on fully guaranteed contracts, and two on the season-ending injury list.







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