Tough Start Leads to Courage Loss before Big Crowd

by Fran Stuchbury

Published on May 3, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

North Carolina Courage









North Carolina Courage vs. the Kansas City Current

(North Carolina Courage, Credit: Fran Stuchbury) North Carolina Courage vs. the Kansas City Current(North Carolina Courage, Credit: Fran Stuchbury)

Playing their third game in eight days, the North Carolina Courage surrendered up two goals in the first half and lost to the Kansas City Current 2-1 in front of 10,031 fans at First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, N.C., Saturday evening.

The attendance marked the third largest crowd ever to see the Courage at home as well as their fifth sell-out in club history. It was the fourth time North Carolina surpassed 10,000 fans in a regular season home match.

"t's exciting and I think we want consistency with that," said Courage goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan. "We want them to feel a part of this group. They make a big difference in the atmosphere and the energy on the field. The more that we can have that and the more that we can feel that, I think we'll be more successful. You could feel the energy going into the second half. They picked up, we picked up, and we just ask that they continue to support us, continue to have our backs and and show up all year. I think we'll be able to do magical things together."

The decision was the Current's first road victory of the NWSL season as well as their first road victory against the Courage since August 13, 2022. North Carolina's record moved to 2-2-3 for nine points while Kansas City improved to 3-4-0, also good for nine points.

"Tough game, tough to not get any points at home, especially how the game looked at the end of the second half" said Courage Head Coach Mak Lind. "Thinking about all the goals we have conceded so far this season, it's interesting that ten of those conceded have been in the first half. We have been talking about trying to find solutions, but I don't really have a clear answer on those, I call them, maybe easy goals. There's not a situation, but the goal comes from nowhere more or less. We are creating momentum in the game. It can be only one ball loss and suddenly the ball is inside of the goal, and the team hasn't even pushed us down. So that's something we need to fix. I'm sure that we will fix it.

"If you look at the second half, we feel so much stronger in all of the games we played and zero conceded goals in the second half. We put ourselves in a hard situation where we have to chase the whole game. I feel we chase them today and should score more goals than one with the goal-scoring opportunities in the second half."

The Current opened the scoring in the eighth minute with a goal from midfielder Croix Bethune, her second of the NWSL season.

The Current made it 2-0 in the 23rd minute with a score from forward Michelle Cooper, her second of the NWSL season as well.

"We loved the start of the game: the energy, the intensity the quality," added Kansas City Head Coach Chris Armas. "We have been working at all of it. The way we stepped on the pitch, stepped off the airplane, was all business. I think we can see that. The shame is we didn't score three or four because we created some really nice chances. I think that sets the tone and ultimately wins us the game. You don't often win the game in the first half, but the two-goal lead, a cushion, and as much as we wanted to add to it we had to fight them off at the end. Awesome start, really proud of the team."

The Courage almost scored in the 78th minute, but Current goalkeeper Lorena made one of her three saves in the game on a header from Courage forward Evelyn Ijeh.

North Carolina spoiled Lorena's cleansheet in the 85th minute thanks to midfielder Manaka Matsukubo's third goal of the season.

"I think the game today was definitely a tough result," said Courage goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan. "Personally, I need to be better and make sure that we don't go down early in the game. I think as a team, that's going to be something that we work on this week. Stop digging ourselves out, and I think if we can do that, we can put ourselves in a really great spot going forward. We know we're capable of so much more and especially going into second halves and wearing down teams and creating in the final third. So, if we can put ourselves in a better position to do that, we'll win comfortably."

North Carolina midfielder Riley Jackson became the youngest player in team history and fourth youngest in NWSL history to hit 50 appearances.

"It means a lot," said Jackson. "I think it's a testament to just how this club has helped me grow as a player and a person. I'm obviously disappointed in the result tonight, but I am super grateful to have achieved that and just been supported by such amazing girls throughout my entire time here honestly. This group this year is extra special, so I'm glad to have done that with them."

North Carolina's next match is on the road Friday at the Orlando Pride. Their next home game will be Saturday, May 16th against the Chicago Stars at 6:30 pm est.

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National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 3, 2026

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.