NC Courage Announce Crystal Dunn as 2026 Ring of Honor Inductee

Published on May 19, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

North Carolina Courage News Release









Crystal Dunn with the North Carolina Courage

(North Carolina Courage, Credit: NC Courage Communications) Crystal Dunn with the North Carolina Courage(North Carolina Courage, Credit: NC Courage Communications)

CARY, N.C. - The North Carolina Courage today announced United States women's soccer legend Crystal Dunn as the 2026 inductee into the Club's Ring of Honor. Dunn, who retired from professional soccer earlier this year, will be celebrated with a post-match ceremony following the Courage match on July 11 against the Washington Spirit.

Dunn will be on hand for the match on July 11, starting with a pre-match autograph session and a meet-and-greet in FanFest. Exact details on the timing will be shared later. She will then be officially inducted into the Ring of Honor in a post-match ceremony on the field. All fans are encouraged to move to the west-side stands following the final whistle to watch the ceremony.

Dunn played for the Courage from 2018-2020, helping the Courage to back-to-back doubles of NWSL Championships and NWSL Shields in 2018 and 2019. She was a member of the NWSL Best XI in 2018, helping the Courage establish one of the greatest single seasons in the league's history, setting then-records for most wins, most points, and most goals scored.

"We are elated to enshrine Crystal Dunn into our Ring of Honor and celebrate all she contributed to our Club and community. Crystal's talent, work ethic, passion, and demeanor helped establish the Courage Way. She deserves our Club's highest honor and her permanent place in our Club's history," said Courage CEO and Chairman Steve Malik.

Dunn was a standout performer at the University of North Carolina, earning the 2013 Hermann Trophy while leading the Tar Heels to a National Championship, before a legendary career for both club and country.

She played in 167 professional matches across six clubs, spanning three countries, including four NWSL sides. She began her career with the Washington Spirit before a stint with Chelsea. She returned stateside with her iconic run with the Courage before stints with the Portland Thorns and Gotham FC. She finished her club career with Paris Saint-Germain. Dunn netted 45 goals in her club career.

Dunn also posted 160 caps for the United States Women's National Team from 2013-2025, scoring 25 goals with 20 assists. She won a FIFA Women's World Cup title in 2019, an Olympic Gold Medal in 2024 and bronze in 2020, along with several other cup and tournament championships.

Dunn is set to join Sam Mewis (2024) and Jessica McDonald (2025) as the third member of the exclusive Ring of Honor. Full details on the timeline and activities surrounding the induction ceremony will be shared closer to the date.

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Crystal Dunn with the North Carolina Courage

(NC Courage Communications)







National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 19, 2026

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