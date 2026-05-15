NC Courage Host Chicago Stars for Star Wars Night

Published on May 15, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

North Carolina Courage News Release







CARY, N.C. - The North Carolina Courage return to First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park to take on the Chicago Stars for Star Wars Night on Saturday, May 16, at 6:30 p.m. ET. The match will be broadcast on ION and tickets are available here.

The Courage are currently 13th in the NWSL standings with nine points and a 2W-3L-3D record, while the Stars sit in 15th with six points and a 2W-7L-0D record. Both teams enter the weekend following road losses, with the Courage narrowly losing in Orlando and the Stars falling, 3-0, in Kansas City.

Ashley Sanchez and Manaka Matsukubo have been the focal point of the Courage attack this season, combining for eight of the team's nine goals. Ryan Williams has been the primary creator for the Courage, picking up three assists from right back.

On the Chicago side, Jordyn Huitema has been the main attacking threat with two of the team's four goals. The Canadian international is particularly dangerous in the air, winning 21 aerial duels this season at a 75% success rate and scoring one headed goal. Fellow Canadian international Julia Grosso has been one half of the creative engine behind the attack with 11 chances created, while Ryan Gareis has also been effective with two assists and seven chances created.

Alyssa Naeher and Katie Atkinson have both seen time in net for the Stars this season, but Naeher has been the primary starter, playing in seven of the team's nine games. The longtime USWNT No.1 has conceded 17 goals and made 25 saves on 42 shots faced.

The Chicago roster features a couple of familiar faces in Courage Country, including former Courage and UNC midfielder Brianna Pinto. Tessa Dellarose (UNC) and Jameese Joseph (N.C. State) also called Tobacco Road home during their collegiate careers.

Both teams are led by first-year head coaches from Sweden, with Courage Head Coach Mak Lind and Chicago Stars Head Coach Martin Sjögren going head-to-head for the Damallsvenskan title last season. Lind's BK Häcken took home the title, while Sjögren's Hammarby IF finished as the runner-up.

The Details

What they'll wear:

Courage - Field Players: Believe (pink) - GK: Green

Stars - Chicago DNA (white/blue) - GK: Black

2026 Records:

Courage - 2W-3L-9D (13th, 9 points)

Stars - 2W-7L-0D (15th, 6 points)

Courage vs. Stars (Regular Season): 7W-6L-6D

Last time out:

Courage - 1-0 loss, at Orlando Pride

Stars - 3-0 loss, at KC Current

Up next:

The Courage hit the road once again, traveling to Kentucky to take on Racing Louisville on Saturday, May 23, at 4 p.m. ET. The match will be broadcast on ION.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 15, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.