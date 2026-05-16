Gotham FC Cruise to Comfortable 2-0 Victory over Seattle

Published on May 15, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release







Jaedyn Shaw scored the game-winner and Tierna Davidson netted her first regular-season NWSL goal in 2,459 days as Gotham FC cruised to a confident 2-0 win over the Seattle Reign on Friday night at Lumen Field.

It was Gotham FC's fourth win amid a five-match unbeaten streak and its seventh shutout in 10 games, extending what is already an NWSL record.

"It's a really positive performance and result for the team," said Gotham FC acting head coach Shaun Harris, who led the team in the absence of head coach Juan Carlos Amorós, who remained in New Jersey with his newborn child and family. "Obviously getting that (Shaw) goal early in the first half really, really settled us down, and we were able to set the tone a little bit more. I thought we controlled the game really well."

Gotham FC (5-2-3, 18 points) moved level on points with the rival Washington Spirit, tied for third place in the NWSL table. Since starting 1-2-2 with just two goals in those five matches, Gotham has since scored nine goals and conceded just one, peppering opponents with shots and creating chunks of chances.

Friday night was a continuation of that form, with Gotham in control for much of the match.

The 21-year-old Shaw broke through in the 24th minute with a turn and neat right-footed finish off Savannah McCaskill's scuffed one-time effort. It was Shaw's fourth goal of the young season, moving her into a tie for fourth in the NWSL in scoring.

Davidson, who joked after the match that she has "no idea how to celebrate a goal," redirected a swerving Sofia Cook shot from the edge of the box to give Gotham its second early in the second half.

The 57th-minute goal was Davidson's first regular-season score with Gotham, seven years apart from her debut NWSL regular-season goal with Chicago. It also served as another milestone in Davidson's return to play after missing all but three games last season because of a knee injury.

"The girls around me celebrated a bit more than me, but it was a bit of a shock that it came to me and I was just able to redirect it," Davidson said. "In those situations, the less time you have to think about it, sometimes the better it goes because you're not taking a full swing. It's just redirecting it where it needs to go."

Now Gotham FC pauses NWSL play to travel to Mexico for the 2025-26 Concacaf W Champions Cup finals stage, beginning with a semifinal matchup against Liga MX Femenil powerhouse Club América. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET at Estadio Hidalgo in Pachuca, Mexico.

Key Match Points

Gotham FC is the first team in league history to shut out seven of its first 10 opponents in a season.

Gotham FC has lost only one of 13 away matches against teams from west of the Rocky Mountains since the start of the 2024 season (W9 D3), including two wins and a draw in Seattle.

GFC has conceded just nine times in those 13 matches, keeping seven clean sheets.

Gotham is now unbeaten in seven straight matches against Seattle across all competitions.

Midfielder Jaedyn Shaw recorded her fourth goal of the 2026 campaign and the third in three games.

Shaw has now scored in Gotham's last three matches, becoming the 11th player in club history to have a three-game goal streak.

Shaw has also recorded a goal or assist in four consecutive matches, marking a new career-best streak for the 21-year-old, and became the eighth player in club history to have a streak of four or more games with a goal or assist.

Club captain Tierna Davidson scored her first regular season goal for Gotham FC, doubling Gotham's advantage early in the second half.

This was Davidson's second career regular season goal and her first since August 22, 2019, when she scored for Chicago against the Orlando Pride.

Midfielder Savannah McCaskill recorded her sixth regular-season assist with Gotham FC on Shaw's first-half goal, tying Maya Hayes, Sam Kerr and Yazmeen Ryan for eighth in club history.

This was McCaskill's 15th career regular season assist, the 38th player in league history to reach that mark, and her second assist this year.

Midfielder Sofia Cook recorded the first assist of her NWSL career on Davidson's second-half goal.

Goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger earned her 25th NWSL regular-season career shutout, making her the 11th goalkeeper to reach that number and the 10th for one club.

Berger also passed Kailen Sheridan (2021) for fourth in single-season club history with her seventh shutout this season.

Forward Midge Purce (5,066), defender Emily Sonnett (5,017) and Berger (5,038) all surpassed the 5,000-minute mark for Gotham FC.

Gotham FC at Seattle Reign FC

Friday, May 15, 2026

10 p.m. ET kickoff

Lumen Field; Seattle, Washington

Attendance: 6,406

Weather: 52 degrees, overcast

Gotham FC (1, 1 - 2)

Seattle Reign FC (0, 0 - 0)

Scoring Summary

Gotham FC

24' - Jaedyn Shaw (Savannah McCaskill)

57' - Tierna Davidson (Sofia Cook)

Gotham FC (4-3-3): 30 - Ann-Katrin Berger (GK); 23 - Midge Purce (73' 4 - Lilly Reale), 15 - Tierna Davidson (C), 27 - Jess Carter (46' 6 - Emily Sonnett), 18 - Guro Reiten (90+1' 14 - Talia Sommer); 7 - Jaelin Howell, 13 - Savannah McCaskill, 21 - Sofia Cook (73' 28 - Katie Lampson); 2 - Jordynn Dudley (84' 11 - Sarah Schupansky), 9 - Esther González, 10 - Jaedyn Shaw

Unused substitutes: 1 - Shelby Hogan (GK); 17 - Mak Whitham, 24 - Andrea Kitahata, 34 - Khyah Harper

Acting head coach: Shaun Harris

Seattle Reign FC (4-3-3): 1 - Claudia Dickey (GK); 11 - Sofia Huerta (C), 14 - Emily Mason, 21 - Phoebe McClernon, 25 - Shae Holmes (71' 23 - Jordyn Bugg); 8 - Angharad James-Turner (81' 17 - Sally Menti), 20 - Sam Meza, 30 - Nérilia Mondésir (61' 13 - Brittany Ratcliffe); 7 - Emeri Adames (46' 2 - Maddie Mercado), 19 - Mia Fishel (61' 12 - Holly Ward), 5 - Maddie Dahlien

Unused substitutes: 38 - Cassie Miller (GK); 16 - Ainsley McCammon, 22 - Ryanne Brown, 24 - Madison Curry

Head coach: Laura Harvey

Stats Summary

GFC / SEA

Expected Goals: 1.22 / 0.74

Shots: 13 / 9

Shots on Goal: 3 / 2

Saves: 2 / 1

Corners: 6 / 4

Fouls: 5 / 8

Offside: 0 / 1

Misconduct Summary

Gotham FC

22' - Jaedyn Shaw (Yellow Card - Tactical Foul)

Seattle Reign FC

90+4' - Seattle Reign FC bench (Yellow Card - Dissent)

Officials

Referee: Alyssa Pennington

Assistant Referee 1: Tom Felice

Assistant Referee 2: Eric Krueger

4th Official: Christopher Calderon

VAR: Brad Jensen

AVAR: Brian Marshall

Key Quotes

ACTING HEAD COACH SHAUN HARRIS

On working toward a higher level of performance

We're always looking for ways to push to the next level, and I think we're going in the right direction. We're happy with the way the team's going. We still think there's another level. We still think there's a few more goals in there. We can really kill the games off. But as far as performance and what we're setting up, I think that the team is setting a new standard, and we're trying to maintain that and build from there.

DEFENDER TIERNA DAVIDSON

On rookie Jordynn Dudley's continued rise and major impact

I absolutely think that while she's touted for her 1v1 work, something that's so underrated is her work rate defensively. Like, she is all over the place. She's pressing, she's winning balls back for us in high spaces, and she's coming back defensively when she needs to. That's such an underrated part of her game. But yes, she's an absolute masterclass on the wing there - 1v1, she's very silky and she has an excellent eye to pick out open runners. And I think as you said, she's just adapted to league so quickly and so well.

MIDFIELDER SAVANNAH MCCASKILL

On the growth of second-year midfielder Sofia Cook

I obviously didn't get to play with Sof last year, but it's been really fun to see her develop just from even January on - I guess more like backing herself, showing what type of player she is. She has great feet, she has great vision and her ability on the ball is fantastic. And I think where she's really grown as a player - even from January that I've seen - is her ability to connect with her teammates and play off of them. I think that is something that's just going to help carry her to the next level. And just obviously really a great young player to be able to play with. Her upside is fantastic and so just excited to see what where she's able to take it.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 15, 2026

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