Houston Dash Travel to Missouri for Matchup with Kansas City Current

Published on May 15, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Houston Dash News Release







HOUSTON - The Houston Dash travel to Missouri to face 2025 NWSL Shield winner Kansas City Current on Friday, May 15 at CPKC Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. CT, and fans can watch the match live on Prime Video starting at 6:55 p.m. CT.

Houston looks to bounce back following a 4-1 loss to Denver Summit FC on May 9. The match was delayed 96 minutes due to inclement weather near the venue and marked the club's first weather delay of the year. Midfielder Maggie Graham scored Houston's lone goal from the penalty spot after midfielder Danny Colaprico drew a foul inside the box.

The match featured two milestones for the Dash, as goalkeeper Jane Campbell made her 200th appearance across all competitions with the club, becoming the first NWSL goalkeeper to reach the mark with a single team. Additionally, Colaprico became the third field player and fourth player overall in league history to earn 200 regular season starts.

Forward Kat Rader has emerged as a key contributor in the final third and has contributed to three goals (two goals and one assist) this season. Rader is one of five first-year players to earn key minutes this season and they have combined for 28 starts this season. Their impact is also felt off the field with community visits throughout the city, like Rader's visit to the grand opening of a new mini pitch in Harris County Precinct 4 on Wednesday afternoon.

Defensively, Houston has relied on a backline anchored by defenders Paige Nielsen and Leah Klenke. Nielsen leads the team with 45 clearances and six blocks, while Klenke has added 41 clearances in her rookie campaign. Defender Avery Patterson and Graham are tied for the team lead with 11 interceptions each this season.

The Current enter Friday's match with momentum following a 3-0 victory over Chicago Stars FC on Sunday, May 9, at CPKC Stadium. Forward Temwa Chawinga scored all three goals for the Current, recording the first regular-season hat trick in club history and the first hat trick in the NWSL this season. The victory also marked Kansas City's first clean sheet of the 2026 campaign.

The Currents attack is led by Chawinga, the reigning NWSL MVP and Golden Boot winner who leads the team in goals scored with four. Midfielder Croix Bethune has contributed assists in back-to-back matches, while forward Michelle Cooper added two assists in Sunday's victory. Defensively, goalkeeper Lorena earned the 15th shutout of her NWSL career last weekend, while defenders Kayla Sharples and Laney Rouse helped the club secure its first clean sheet of the season.

The two sides last met at Shell Energy Stadium in a match that saw Houston snap Kansas City's 17-match unbeaten streak following a lone goal from Ryan Gareis, marking her first NWSL regular-season goal and handing Kansas City just its third loss of the campaign. The victory also secured Houston's fourth clean sheet of the 2025 season.

The Dash return to Shell Energy Stadium for a two-match homestand on Wednesday, May 20 to take on San Diego Wave FC and close the week against Angel City FC om Saturday, May 23. For tickets and more information, visit HoustonDash.com.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 15, 2026

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