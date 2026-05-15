Chicago Stars FC Forward Mallory Swanson Activated from Maternity Leave

Published on May 15, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Chicago Stars FC News Release







CHICAGO - Chicago Stars FC announced today that forward Mallory Swanson has been moved to the active roster and is available for selection for the team's match at North Carolina Courage on Saturday, May 16.

Swanson last appeared for the Stars in 2024, a momentous year for the attacker as she came back from a season-ending injury, won Olympic gold with the United States Women's National Team and recorded more goal contributions (11) than any other Chicago Star during the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) regular season. Swanson also signed a historic long-term contract with the club in January 2024, keeping her in Chicago through the 2028 season. At the time, the deal was the most lucrative agreement in NWSL history. Swanson is the third-most prolific goalscorer in Chicago history, with 23 of her 33 career goals scored in just four seasons with the Stars.

After Swanson and Chicago Stars FC face off with the North Carolina Courage on May 16 at 5:30 p.m. CT, Chicago will finish a three-match away streak against Bay FC on May 24 at 4 p.m. CT.

The Stars return home on May 31 for the club's final match before the midseason break, when the Stars host San Diego Wave FC at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium in Evanston, Illinois, at noon CT during the club's International Day theme match ahead of a momentous summer of soccer. Tickets for all Chicago Stars home matches, including Season Ticket Memberships, Flex Packs and single-match tickets, are available now at chicagostars.com/tickets.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 15, 2026

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