Spirit Falls on the Road to San Diego, Win Streak Ends at Five

Published on May 15, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington Spirit News Release







San Diego, CA - The Washington Spirit's five-match win streak came to an end Friday night after a 1-2 away loss to San Diego Wave FC. The Spirit conceded the winning goal in the 89th minute as the club suffered its first loss since March 13's season opener.

San Diego opened the scoring early, when in the sixth minute the Wave's Trinity Byars scored her first career goal to put the home side ahead. This marked the first time the Spirit have conceded the first goal of the game since March 20 at Racing Louisville FC, a streak of seven matches.

Trinity Rodman and Hal Hershfelt had chances for the Spirit to follow before the away side put home the equalizer in the 33rd minute as Rebeca Bernal headed a perfect Leicy Santos corner in the net for her second goal of the year, with the other coming on March 25 vs. Utah. Through 10 games this season, the Spirit have scored seven first half goals, the third most in the league (Gotham FC (9) and Portland Thorns (8)).

Rosemonde Kouassi subbed on for Claudia Martínez to start the second half, where the Spirit didn't allow a shot until the 56th minute with Washington holding San Diego without a shot for 33 minutes of the game. Wave FC landed a shot on frame in the 63rd minute but Spirit goalkeeper Sandy MacIver was able to make the save to preserve the tie. MacIver made another save just eight minutes later as well.

The Spirit attacking third put pressure on the San Diego defense down the stretch as Trinity Rodman attempted a shot on goal in the 83rd minute but was saved by Wave FC keeper DiDi Haračić. Just six minutes later, however, San Diego found a go-ahead goal off a corner kick and secured a 2-1 lead in the final minutes. Washington's had one more solid attempt in the attack in the third minute of stoppage time when Santos used her heel to send a ball into the arms of Haračić. The final whistle marked the end of the Spirit's five-match win streak and eight-match unbeaten streak.

Next up, the Spirit will travel directly to Mexico for the final stage of the 2025-26 Concacaf W Champions Cup. Washington will take on CF Pachuca in the semifinal round at Estadio Hidalgo on Wednesday, May 20 at 10:30 p.m. EDT. With a win on Wednesday, the Spirit will play for the continental title on Saturday, May 23.

-NWSL Match Report-

Match: San Diego Wave FC vs. Washington Spirit

Date: Friday, May 15, 2026

Venue: Snapdragon Stadium (San Diego, Calif.)

Kickoff: 7 p.m. PDT

Weather: Partly sunny, mid-60s

Scoring Summary:

Goals 1 2 F

San Diego 1 1 2

Washington 1 0 1

SD - Trinity Byars - 6 ¬Â²

WAS - Rebeca Bernal - 33 ¬Â² (assisted by Leicy Santos)

SD - Kimmi Ascanio - 89' (assisted by Kenza Dali)

Lineups:

SD: 31 - DiDi Haračić; 75 - Perle Morroni; 14 - Kristen McNabb; 2 - Kennedy Wesley; 16 - Mimi Van Zanten; 8 - Kimmi Ascanio; 11 - Gia Corley (22 - Lia Godfrey, 46'); 10 - Kenza Dali; 88 - Dudinha (19 - Tatum Wynalda, 89'); 15 - Trinity Byars (17 - Ludmila, 46'); 81 - Gabi Portilho (7 - Melanie Barcenas, 46')

Unused Substitutes: 1 - Luisa Agudelo; 18 - Laurina Fazer; 28 - Jordan Fusco; 30 - Daniela Arias; 33 - Kiki Pickett

WAS: 18 - Sandy MacIver; 14 - Gabrielle Carle (6 - Kate Wiesner, 90+4'); 9 - Tara Rudd; 24 - Esme Morgan; 13 - Lucia Di Guglielmo (16 - Tamara Bolt, 90+4'); 4 - Rebeca Bernal (12 - Andi Sullivan, 66'); 10 - Leicy Santos; 17 - Hal Hershfelt; 2 - Trinity Rodman; 27 - Sofia Cantore (21 - Gift Monday, 74'); 11 - Claudia Martínez (19 - Rosemonde Kouassi, 46')

Unused Substitutes: 31 - Kaylie Collins; 5 - Élisabeth Tsé; 26 - Paige Metayer; 35 - Madison Haugen

Stats Summary: SD / WAS

Shots: 9 / 7

Shots On Goal: 4 / 4

Saves: 3 / 2

Fouls: 11 / 12

Offsides: 3 / 3

Misconduct Summary:

WAS - Trinity Rodman - 45+1 ¬Â² - Yellow Card

WAS - Rebeca Bernal - 54 ¬Â² - Yellow Card

WAS - Melanie Barcenas - 73 ¬Â² - Yellow Card

WAS - Bench - 78 ¬Â² - Yellow Card

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