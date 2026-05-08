Washington Spirit Honored as NWSL Club Retail MVP

Published on May 8, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington Spirit News Release







Washington, D.C. - The Washington Spirit has been named the NWSL Club Retail MVP, the league recently announced at its Merchandise Summit, recognizing the club's excellence atop the league in merchandise sales, fan engagement, and brand innovation. The honor caps a run of growth and success for the Spirit, which includes this year's top performing kit launch and the Spirit establishing itself as the standard-bearer for merchandise in the NWSL.

The Spirit saw immense success on matchday throughout the 2025 season, with in-venue sales increasing 12.4 percent year over year, while leading the NWSL in matchday jersey sales. The club further distinguished itself through continuing its top-of-the-line brand collaborations with Domo Wells' Dead Dirt, which has been heralded by numerous fashion publications such as The Cut, Complex and Essence. Because of the success of the Spirit and Dead Dirt's collaboration, Wells' reach has evolved into a league-wide partnership, with her now designing merchandise for all 16 clubs.

This year, the Spirit had the NWSL's most successful kit launch, leading the league in jersey sales and social media impressions. The club has six of the eight top-selling player jerseys in the league, with forward Trinity Rodman leading the way as the number one most popular jersey. Rodman stood atop the league-wide jersey sales, with her individual sales up 136 percent from the prior year. Joining Rodman in the top eight of the league's sales are Hal Hershfelt (#3), Tara Rudd (#4), Esme Morgan (#5), Rosemonde Kouassi (#6) and Leicy Santos (#8). The Spirit has more than double the number of players in the top 20 in sales than any other club in the NWSL. First-day sales more than doubled those of the prior year's kit release.

"This honor reflects the hard work of our entire team and the genuine connection we've built with our fans and community," said Washington Spirit Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer Kim Bolt. "Seeing how much our merchandise resonates with our fanbase and how proudly they wear it all across the DMV and beyond makes this recognition all the more meaningful. I cannot wait to see how the persistent creativity and innovation of our merch continues to set the standard in the NWSL and excite our fans in the future."

The club's "Spirit in Bloom" kit launch was celebrated at the merchandise summit, with the Spirit also winning the NWSL's BraKIT fan vote, via fans around the nation naming the Spirit's new look the best kit among all 16 clubs.

Fans can shop the full Washington Spirit merchandise collection, including the best-selling "Spirit in Bloom" kit, at the Spirit Shop at washingtonspiritshop.com.

The Spirit will next take the pitch at Audi Field on Saturday, May 30 when it takes on Seattle Reign FC. Kicking off at 6:30 p.m. EDT, the match will be Washington's last contest before the league-wide June break. Tickets are available at WashingtonSpirit.com/tickets.







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