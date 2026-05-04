Washington Spirit Head Coach Adrián González Named NWSL Coach of the Month

Published on May 4, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington Spirit News Release







Washington, D.C. - Washington Spirit Head Coach Adrián González has been named the NWSL Coach of the Month for April, the league announced today. In his first full season as Head Coach of the Spirit, González has won the honor for the first time in his career.

González led the Spirit to a perfect 3-0-0 record in the month of April, outscoring opponents 7-0 and setting a new club record with four consecutive clean sheets. The 2025 NWSL Coach of the Year finalist has also overseen a strong start to the month of May and the Spirit's five-match away stretch, leading the side to a convincing 4-2 win in Orlando on Saturday. Including his time as the club's Interim Head Coach in early 2024, González has compiled a 23-8-12 record at the helm across all competitions for the Spirit.

The NWSL Coach of the Month is selected by the NWSL Media Association, a collection of writers that cover the league consistently and the NWSL's on-air broadcast talent. Awards for the month of April are based on performances during regular season matches.

The Spirit will next take the pitch at Audi Field on Saturday, May 30 when it takes on Seattle Reign FC. Kicking off at 6:30 p.m. EDT, the match will be Washington's last contest before the league-wide June break. Tickets are available at WashingtonSpirit.com/tickets.







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