Gotham FC's Jordynn Dudley Named NWSL Rookie of the Month for April

Published on May 4, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release







JERSEY CITY, N.J. - Gotham FC forward Jordynn Dudley has been named the NWSL Rookie of the Month for April, presented by Ally, the league announced Monday.

Dudley, 21, was one of the league's most productive attacking players during the month, finishing with one goal and one assist across three appearances, including two starts. She was one of seven players in the NWSL - and one of just two rookies - to record at least one goal and one assist in April.

Her breakout moment came in Gotham's April 29 victory over Chicago Stars FC, when she scored her first professional goal just 46 seconds into the match to give Gotham an early lead. The strike marked the fastest goal in the NWSL this season, the second-fastest in Gotham FC history and the 13th-fastest in league history, as well as the second-fastest ever scored by a rookie.

The rookie forward led all first-year players in April in several key attacking categories, including shots (8), shots on target (4) and chances created (7). Her seven chances created ranked tied for fourth across the league during the month.

Dudley has made an immediate impact in her first professional season, appearing in all eight matches while contributing one goal and two assists. She is one of three rookies in the league with at least one goal and one assist this season and has been a consistent attacking presence, ranking second on the team in shots on target (7) and third in total shots (11).

With Dudley on the field, Gotham FC has conceded just two goals, underscoring her impact on both sides of play.

The NWSL Rookie of the Month, presented by Ally, is selected by the NWSL Media Association, a collection of writers that cover the league consistently, and the NWSL's on-air broadcast talent. Awards for the month of April are based on performances during regular season matches.

Gotham FC returns to action Saturday, May 9, when it hosts Boston Legacy for the first time at Sports Illustrated Stadium. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET, with national coverage on ION.







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