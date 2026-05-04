Unbeaten in Five, Utah Royals FC Looks to Stay Hot against Houston Dash

Published on May 4, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Utah Royals FC News Release







HERRIMAN, Utah - Utah Royals FC (4-1-2, 13 pts) returns home to the Beehive State to host Houston Dash (3-1-2, 10 pts) for the first time during the 2026 campaign on Wednesday, May 6, at America First Field. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. MT.

Utah enters Wednesday's contest following a 1-0 road victory over Angel City FC at BMO Stadium. The breakthrough came in the 33rd minute, when captain Paige Cronin applied pressure down the right flank, winning possession before delivering a precise cross into the center of the box. Canadian forward Cloé Lacasse met the service with a well-placed header just inside the post, giving the Royals a 1-0 advantage.

The finish marked Lacasse's second consecutive match with a goal, following her contribution in Utah's 3-0 victory over Seattle Reign FC. Cronin's assist was her first of the 2026 campaign, highlighting her growing influence in the attacking third. With the result, Utah extended its scoring streak to 16 consecutive regular-season matches, establishing a new club record and continuing the Royals' consistent attacking form.

Head Coach Jimmy Coenraets and his squad now look to build on an impressive two-match road stretch, securing back-to-back victories, all six available points, and consecutive clean sheets against Seattle Reign FC and Angel City FC. The result in Los Angeles marked the Royals' fourth consecutive win and extended the club's unbeaten streak to five matches. Utah now aims to carry that momentum back to the Beehive State as it looks to extend its unbeaten run to six games while also securing consecutive home victories.

Now in his second full season at the helm, Head Coach Coenraets continues molding a balanced squad built on defensive discipline, midfield control, and attacking creativity. Wednesday's contest presents another opportunity for Utah to extend its unbeaten streak to six matches, secure a fifth consecutive victory, and collect another crucial three points in front of the home crowd.

Houston Dash enters the matchup with a 3-1-2 record, most recently earning a 1-1 home draw against Seattle Reign FC, marking the club's first back-to-back matches without a win during the 2026 campaign. Led by Head Coach Fabrice Gautrat, Houston will look to respond by returning to winning form and securing all three points on the road at America First Field.

Wednesday's contest marks the eighth match of the 2026 NWSL regular season for the Royals and the seventh for Houston Dash, with both sides aiming to secure valuable early-season points and strengthen their position in the league standings.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

WATCH LIVE on CBS Sports Network with Joe Malfa and Darian Jenkins:: Utah Royals FC vs Houston Dash | America First Field | 8:00 p.m. MT

OR

WATCH LIVE on KMYU with JP Chunga and Amber Skipp:: Utah Royals FC vs. Houston Dash | America First Field | 7:30 p.m. MT | KMYU (2.2 over air / 12 satellite / 643 Comcast HD)

OR

LISTEN via KSL Sports Radio (102.7 FM / 1160 AM) starting at 7:30 p.m. MT

Following Wednesday's match, Utah Royals will hit the road to San Jose, California, to face Bay FC on Sunday, May 10, at PayPal Park. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. MT, with the match set to be streamed on Victory+.







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